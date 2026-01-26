Akosua Serwaa suffered a fresh legal blow after her daughter, Charlyn Fosuh, asked the Kumasi High Court to remove her name from her mother’s application for Daddy Lumba's letters of administration

Charlyn’s lawyers told the court she was added to the case without her consent and said she preferred to stay neutral and maintain unity with all of the late musician’s children

The move was celebrated by supporters of Odo Broni as another setback for Akosua Serwaa, whose bid to control the estate and be recognised as the sole legal wife has continued to face obstacles

Akosua Serwaa has suffered another legal setback after her daughter, Charlyn Fosuh, begged the Kumasi High Court to distance her from her mother’s application for letters of administration for Daddy Lumba’s estate.

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

The Aben Wo Ha hitmaker fell ill at his home in East Legon and was rushed to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he passed away.

Daddy Lumba was buried on December 13, 2025, but several disputes arose within his family, particularly concerning which of his two wives, Akosua Serwaa or Odo Broni, should be recognised as his legal spouse.

Akosua Serwaa applies for letters of administration

On January 13, 2026, reports emerged that Akosua Serwaa had filed for letters of administration to be granted control over Daddy Lumba’s estate.

The case, filed before the Kumasi High Court, listed the appellants as Akosua Serwaa, her eldest daughter, Charlyn Fosuh, and the late singer’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh.

The move was halted after lawyers for the late musician’s other wife, Odo Broni, filed for a caveat, a legal notice that effectively freezes the process until the caveator is heard.

Charlyn Fosuh distances herself from her mother’s case

On January 26, lawyers for Charlyn Fosuh stormed the Kumasi High Court to plead with the court to take her out of the case.

Speaking after the hearing, her lawyers said Charlyn was not consulted before she was added to the case.

The lawyers said she was not interested in joining her mother but instead wanted to maintain a united front with all of Daddy Lumba’s children.

Supporters of Odo Broni hailed the move as a win and another legal defeat for Akosua Serwaa, who continues to face hurdles in her attempt to be recognised as Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife.

