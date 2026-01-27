Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Obourba J. A Adofo has opened up about the support he has received from President John Dramani Mahama amid his health issues.

John Mahama: Obourba J.A. Adofo Details Monthly Support From President Amid His Health Battle

In an interview with veteran media personality Ohemaa Woyeje on Accra-based radio station Angel FM on Monday, January 26, 2026, J.A. Adofo noted that he was not actively involved in Ghanaian politics.

The legendary singer shared that he had been receiving support from President Mahama every month since he began battling health issues in his old age.

He noted that the president usually sent veteran Kumawood actor and Ghana's Creative Arts Agency board member, Mr Beautiful, to his residence to gift him several items and money for his medicines.

J.A. Adofo stated that he had never informed President Mahama about his health issues, but he decided to support him after hearing the news.

He added that he was the beneficiary of the president's benevolence despite never mounting on a stage to campaign for any politician or party.

The Facebook video of Obourba J. A. Adofo detailing the monthly support from President John Dramani Mahama is below:

