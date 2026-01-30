Diana Asamoah Blasts MC Yaa Yeboah for Criticising Yaw Sarpong’s Ex-wife Over Her Widowhood Saga
- Diana Asamoah has taken to social media to jab MC Yaa Yeboah after she blasted Yaw Sarpong's ex-wife over her widowhood saga
- She expressed how she would have hit the hell out of her if she were close to her while she was criticising the innocent old woman
- The gospel musician's statement has triggered massive reactions on social media, while some supported Diana, others also blasted her
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Asamoah, has made headlines after she went after the media personality, MC Yaa Yeboah, for criticising Yaw Sarpong's ex-wife, Maame Pinamang.
On January 20, 2026, Ghanaians were thrown into a state of mourning after news went viral that Yaw Sarpong had passed on. His passing came after the death of his colleague, Maame Tiwaa.
He died after battling an ailment for many years. The death of Yaw Sarpong broke the hearts of fans as they took to social media to pay tribute to him.
Yaw Sarpong's ex-wife Maame Pinamang apologises to his family as she requests to perform widowhood rites
Sarpong's ex-wife begs to perform widowhood rite
On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Maame Pinamang, who, before Yaw Sarpong's death, went to Auntie Naa's show to embarrass him, stormed the singer's house to mourn him together with her family.
In a video shared by GH Page TV, Yaw Sarpong's family members and loved ones, including the Abusuapanin and veteran gospel singer Kofi Abraham, were seen confronting her over her previous actions.
A visibly emotional Maame Pinamang was seen explaining why she failed to check up on him during his health battles while pleading with them to allow her to perform the rite for him.
MC blasts Sarpong's ex-wife over widowhood saga
Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, MC Yaa Yeboah jabbed Maame Pinamang for having the confidence to go to Yaw Sarpong's house despite all that she did against him when she was alive.
According to her, she is not the one to decide, but Yaw Sarpong's family should not allow her to perform the rite. She claimed they should only let her come and pay her last respects like a baby mama.
"I don't think Yaw Sarpong would have forgiven Madam Pinamang for the public shame she brought upon him. For her to now speak of being his widow after his death is not acceptable," MC Yaa Yeboah said.
Watch the Facebook video of MC Yaa Yeboah jabbing Maame Pinamang below:
Diana Asamoah blasts MC Yeboah over Pinamang
In a video that has triggered massive attention, Diana Asamoah claimed MC Yaa Yeboah has no right to criticise Maame Pinamang.
According to her, MC herself came out to say that Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, should have come out to speak about his infidelity when he was alive and not after his death.
She further added that if Pinamang also decided to speak out, why is she being jabbed?.
"I would have knocked her if I were close to her," She said.
Diana Asamoah's video about MC sparks reactions
Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:
Umaira wrote:
"I tell you, women are going through a lot. There's nothing you do that people won't say. If you keep quiet like Akosua Serwaa, they will say why didn't you come out to talk, when you come out like Yaw Sarpong's ex-wife, they will say you disgrace your husband in public. When you leave the marriage for your peace of mind and mental health, they will say you are not a good wife. When you fight the other woman, people will talk, so please what should we do now? Seriously, it's insane."
Bra Kofi1 wrote:
"Where she went wasn't the right place."
Crison Logah wrote:
"Hmm, that's some Ghanaians for you."
Shequeen Mendoza wrote:
"Hmmm, life. 3nkaa wo dan aa wose kwan no teneee. They beat a child, and at the same time, they want to show the child how to cry or handle his/her pain."
Watch the Instagram video of Diana Asomah below:
Baaba Cann speaks on Pinamang's Widowhood saga
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that one of the leading voices on Peace FM, Baaba Cann, broke his silence on Pinamang's wish to perform Yaw Sarpong's widowhood rite.
He urged the singer's family not to accept the apology or allow her to perform the rite.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and IT from the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT). She has worked with two news platforms: Scooper News and Opera News where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. He joined yen.com.gh in 2026