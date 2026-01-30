Diana Asamoah has taken to social media to jab MC Yaa Yeboah after she blasted Yaw Sarpong's ex-wife over her widowhood saga

She expressed how she would have hit the hell out of her if she were close to her while she was criticising the innocent old woman

The gospel musician's statement has triggered massive reactions on social media, while some supported Diana, others also blasted her

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Asamoah, has made headlines after she went after the media personality, MC Yaa Yeboah, for criticising Yaw Sarpong's ex-wife, Maame Pinamang.

Diana Asamoah slams MC Yaa Yeboah for talking ill about Yaw Sarpong’s ex-wife, Maame Pinamang, after begging to be a widow. Image credit: @ Yaa Yeboah/ Diana Asamoah

Source: Facebook

On January 20, 2026, Ghanaians were thrown into a state of mourning after news went viral that Yaw Sarpong had passed on. His passing came after the death of his colleague, Maame Tiwaa.

He died after battling an ailment for many years. The death of Yaw Sarpong broke the hearts of fans as they took to social media to pay tribute to him.

Sarpong's ex-wife begs to perform widowhood rite

On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Maame Pinamang, who, before Yaw Sarpong's death, went to Auntie Naa's show to embarrass him, stormed the singer's house to mourn him together with her family.

In a video shared by GH Page TV, Yaw Sarpong's family members and loved ones, including the Abusuapanin and veteran gospel singer Kofi Abraham, were seen confronting her over her previous actions.

A visibly emotional Maame Pinamang was seen explaining why she failed to check up on him during his health battles while pleading with them to allow her to perform the rite for him.

MC blasts Sarpong's ex-wife over widowhood saga

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, MC Yaa Yeboah jabbed Maame Pinamang for having the confidence to go to Yaw Sarpong's house despite all that she did against him when she was alive.

According to her, she is not the one to decide, but Yaw Sarpong's family should not allow her to perform the rite. She claimed they should only let her come and pay her last respects like a baby mama.

"I don't think Yaw Sarpong would have forgiven Madam Pinamang for the public shame she brought upon him. For her to now speak of being his widow after his death is not acceptable," MC Yaa Yeboah said.

Watch the Facebook video of MC Yaa Yeboah jabbing Maame Pinamang below:

Diana Asamoah blasts MC Yeboah over Pinamang

In a video that has triggered massive attention, Diana Asamoah claimed MC Yaa Yeboah has no right to criticise Maame Pinamang.

According to her, MC herself came out to say that Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, should have come out to speak about his infidelity when he was alive and not after his death.

She further added that if Pinamang also decided to speak out, why is she being jabbed?.

"I would have knocked her if I were close to her," She said.

Diana Asamoah asks MC Yaa Yeboah why she earlier told Akosua Serwaa to speak about Daddy Lumba's alleged infidelity. Image credit: @ Yaa Yeboah/ Diana Asamoah

Source: Facebook

Diana Asamoah's video about MC sparks reactions

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Umaira wrote:

"I tell you, women are going through a lot. There's nothing you do that people won't say. If you keep quiet like Akosua Serwaa, they will say why didn't you come out to talk, when you come out like Yaw Sarpong's ex-wife, they will say you disgrace your husband in public. When you leave the marriage for your peace of mind and mental health, they will say you are not a good wife. When you fight the other woman, people will talk, so please what should we do now? Seriously, it's insane."

Bra Kofi1 wrote:

"Where she went wasn't the right place."

Crison Logah wrote:

"Hmm, that's some Ghanaians for you."

Shequeen Mendoza wrote:

"Hmmm, life. 3nkaa wo dan aa wose kwan no teneee. They beat a child, and at the same time, they want to show the child how to cry or handle his/her pain."

Watch the Instagram video of Diana Asomah below:

Baaba Cann speaks on Pinamang's Widowhood saga

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that one of the leading voices on Peace FM, Baaba Cann, broke his silence on Pinamang's wish to perform Yaw Sarpong's widowhood rite.

He urged the singer's family not to accept the apology or allow her to perform the rite.

Source: YEN.com.gh