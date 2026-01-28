Samuel Aboagye and Wife’s DNA Case Stalls As Judge Adjourns Hearing for a Third Time
- The Obuasi District Court adjourned the DNA case between the family of Samuel Aboagye and his wife, Abigail Salami, to February 17, 2026, after the latest hearing
- Aboagye’s family dragged his U.S.-based wife to court seeking a DNA test on their daughter, citing her refusal to present the child for identification tests after his death
- Eight Ghanaians, including five high-ranking government officials, were killed on August 6, 2025, when their Air Force helicopter crashed near Obuasi
A new update in the DNA case between late politician Samuel Aboagye’s family and his wife, Abigail Salami, has emerged, stirring reactions on social media.
The family of the former Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) dragged his U.S.-based wife, Abigail Salami, before the Obuasi District Court on November 11, 2025.
The family was seeking an order for a DNA test to be conducted on Aboagye's daughter with his wife, based on suspicion that she was not his biological child.
Samuel Aboagye's family requests DNA test
According to Kumasi-based radio station, Angel 96.1 FM's court correspondent, Chukwu Joseph, the Aboagye family decided to sue Salami after she refused to produce the politician's son for a DNA test after his death in the August 6 helicopter crash.
Samuel Aboagye was one of eight people - five government officials and three Air Force officers- aboard an Air Force aircraft en route to Obuasi for an anti illegal mining event when the tragedy occurred.
Their Z-9 helicopter crashed into the Sikaman Forest near Obuasi, killing all aboard and leaving their bodies charred beyond recognition.
The government requested DNA samples to be used to identify the remains of the deceased, which led to a back and forth between the Aboagye family and Salami, who refused to produce her child for a test.
"After the helicopter crash, every family was asked to present immediate family members for DNA testing. The family called Abigail Aboagye in the United States and asked her to present the child to the investigative team to carry out the tests to identify his remains. They agreed on a date, but when the time came, they could not reach her," the court correspondent said.
He added that a second attempt also did not materialise, forcing the family to file the lawsuit.
The case was initially adjourned to December 24, 2025, before being adjourned to January 27, 2026.
Below is a TikTok video with details of the court case between Samuel Aboagye's family and his wife, Abigail Salami.
Obuasi District Court adjourns Samuel Aboagye case
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of blogger Dadzie TV on January 27, 2026, he shared the latest update in the protracted legal battle.
According to the blogger, the latest hearing between Samuel Aboagye’s family and his wife, Abigail Salami, was held at the Obuasi District Court.
Despite heavy public anticipation, the case was adjourned once again.
The blogger said the trial judge adjudicating the case set February 17, 2026, for the next hearing.
Below is the TikTok video of Dadzie TV speaking about the Obuasi District Court’s latest decision in the Samuel Aboagye DNA saga.
Samuel Aboagye’s mother addresses DNA scandal
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Aboagye’s mother opened up about the troubling DNA scandal involving her daughter-in-law.
In a video, she cleared Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, of claims that he fathered Abigail Salami’s child.
