The son of the late Ghanaian musician, Dada KD, known as Jim Pee, shared that he panicked after unexpectedly seeing his father’s body at the mortuary for the first time

Jim Pee said his father’s body looked unchanged and peaceful, which made the reality of his sudden death finally sink in

The young man thanked fans and well-wishers for supporting the family and helping make Dada KD’s funeral a success

Jim Pee, the son of late Ghanaian highlife musician Dada Kwaku Duah aka Dada KD, has shared one of the most difficult moments of his life, the day he saw his father’s lifeless body for the first time at the mortuary.

In an interview with DJ KA on Kessben FM, Jim Pee spoke quietly and honestly about the experience, admitting he was not mentally prepared for what happened that day.

According to him, he had no idea he would suddenly come face-to-face with his father’s body in such an open space.

Jim Pee discloses experience after dad's death

He explained that the moment caught him completely off guard.

He said:

“I did not know I would go and see him like that. I bumped into the body unexpectedly, and I got scared.”

Jim Pee recalled that he was following Nayas and his uncle as they entered the mortuary.

As he walked behind them, he suddenly saw his father’s body without any warning.

His Jaw dropped that instant.

“I followed them, and I saw it at once,” he said. “I panicked. I was like wow, so this thing is real.”

He explained that what stayed with him the most was how unchanged his father looked.

According to him, Dada KD’s body was the same as he remembered him, calm and peaceful.

Jim Pee shares lessons after dad's death

That moment made everything sink in.

Jim Pee said his father did not fall sick before he passed, so seeing him lying there, looking the same, helped him finally understand the reality of his death.

“He did not fall sick before he died, so when I saw him, it made sense,” he added.

Despite that realisation, Jim Pee admitted he is still struggling to accept his father’s passing.

He said he remains speechless till today and sometimes finds it hard to believe Dada KD is truly gone.

He described the loss as a life lesson, one that reminds him that no matter who you are, humans truly have somewhere to go one day.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Jim Pee also took time to thank everyone who stood by the family during their painful period.

He expressed gratitude to fans, friends, and supporters who helped make Dada KD's funeral successful.

His emotional words have touched many listeners, with Ghanaians praising him for speaking from the heart and keeping his father’s memory alive.

