Ernestina Fosu and Akosua Serwaa were spotted in Germany, relaxing as they spent time in each other’s company

The two women shared a calm and cordial moment, reflecting a peaceful interaction away from public tension

Their outing has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users praising the show of maturity and unity

Ernestina Fosu, the elder sister of the late Daddy Lumba, and Akosua Serwaa, his first wife, have been spotted together in Germany, sharing a calm and cordial moment that has caught the attention of social media users.

The two women are closely connected to the late Ghanaian highlife legend, who was buried in December 2025 amid contention in the family.

The sighting comes at a time when both women have frequently been mentioned in public discussions following Daddy Lumba’s passing.

Much of that attention has focused on family matters and estate-related issues.

Against that background, the images and short videos from Germany have offered a different picture.

Akosua Serwaa, Ernestina Fosu share beautiful bond

Rather than tension or formality, Ernestina Fosu and Akosua Serwaa appeared relaxed and at ease, walking together and sharing smiles in what many described as a warm and genuine moment.

Sources familiar with the family say the meeting took place during a private stay in Germany, where Daddy Lumba spent significant periods of his life.

Akosua Serwaa is known to have strong ties to the country, having lived there for years, while Ernestina Fosu has also travelled abroad for family matters.

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa, Ernestina Fosu's bond

Reactions to the TikTok video shared by @akosuatrending.gh have largely been positive, with many fans noting the sense of unity and maturity shown by both women.

For followers of Daddy Lumba, the moment carried emotional meaning, as it highlighted the human side of those left behind after the loss of a cultural icon.

While neither Ernestina Fosu nor Akosua Serwaa has issued a public statement about the meeting in Europe, the images alone have spoken volumes.

Check out some comments below:

Team Legal wives Canada commented:

"They are still standing tall and strong after all they've been through. I love their relationship 🥰🥰🥰."

Sylvia Nana Serwa Sefa Evangel commented:

"Seeing the two of them looking beautiful and healthy, I just thank God. How can I love them less 🥰🥰.'

Asantewaa Konadu Academy commented:

"What is yours never lost, no matter how long it takes."

Hannah Agyekum commented:

"Aww, my lovely mummies oo, God bless you both."

Yankson Theresa commented:

"I was very happy to see this video 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

A fan records Akosua Serwaa on a flight reportedly headed for Europe on January 19, 2026, amid her ongoing legal battle with Odo Broni. Image credit: @beautyqueen_5l, @akoto_trends, @maaadwoa405

Source: TikTok

Akosua Serwaa spotted departing Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa stirred reactions on social media when she appeared to glare at an individual taking a photo of her on a flight as she reportedly made her way back to Germany.

The image, circulated by self-described Odo Broni fans, was shared on January 19, 2026, about a week and a half after Daddy Lumba's first wife's high-profile return to Ghana on January 9, amid their ongoing legal battle.

