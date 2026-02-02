Beloved Mexican actor Gerardo Taracena , best known for his role as Middle Eye in Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto, reportedly died at age 55 on January 31, 2026

His death was confirmed by Mexico’s National Actors Association on February 1, 2026, though details surrounding the cause of death were not made public

Born in Mexico and trained at UNAM’s Centro Universitario de Teatro, Taracena rose to fame through his roles in films like Narcos and Queen of the South

Popular Mexican actor Gerardo Taracena, known for his iconic role in the movie Apocalypto, has reportedly passed away, sparking global mourning.

Popular Mexican actor Gerardo Taracena, known for his performance as Middle Eye in Apocalypto, passes away at the age of 55 on January 31, 2026.

Taracena, 55, reportedly passed away on January 31, 2026, although details of his cause of death have not been publicly disclosed.

The popular actor’s death was confirmed in a statement by the Asociación Nacional de Actores (ANDA) in Mexico.

"The National Actors Association deeply regrets the passing of our colleague Gerardo Taracena. We join his family, friends, and the artistic community in mourning his loss. May he rest in peace," the statement, released on February 1, 2026, announced.

Who was Gerardo Taracena?

Gerardo Taracena was a Mexican actor who gained global renown following his performance as Middle Eye in Mel Gibson’s 2006 historical epic, Apocalypto.

He was born on March 27, 1970, in Mexico City andtrained in dramatic arts at the Centro Universitario de Teatro of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

He began his career in theatre and dance before transitioning to screen acting in the early 2000s, appearing in Hollywood productions such as The Mexican in 2001 and Man on Fire in 2004.

His performance as Middle Eye catapulted him to global fame and gained him more roles across Hollywood and Mexican Cinema.

His other noteworthy credits include appearances in Narcos: Mexico as drug lord Pablo Acosta Villarreal and as Cesar ‘Batman’ Guemes in Queen of the South (2016-2017).

Other film credits include El Señor de los Cielos and Texas Rising.

Reactions to Gerardo Taracena’s death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the tragic death of beloved actor Gerardo Taracena.

David Judie commented:

"So sad… I remember him…. “ALMOST”."

Geo Montoya said:

"He was Batman in Queen of the South 💔💔💔"

Michael Gallegos reacted:

"His intense look carried the primal instinct of survival throughout the movie.

Rocky Dave Goodwin Brady stated:

"He was too young to die. And what a great fierce warrior he played in this epic movie."

David Perez wrote:

"55! How old was he in the movie then? Boy looked 55 in the movie!"

Popular Ghanaian actor Nelson Mandela Jnr of Forkboyz TV series fame passes away in Belgium on January 12, 2026.

