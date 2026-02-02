NPP Primaries 2026: Nigel Gaisie Intercedes for Prophets After Failed Predictions
- The outcome of the 2026 NPP primaries ignited heated conversations about the state of the prophetic ministry in Ghana
- Some preachers like Prophet Bernard Elbernard wrongly predicted that Kennedy Agyapong would beat Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, leading to a societal inquest
- Nigel Gaisie broke his silence on the matter and delivered a message for Prophet Bernard Elbernard that many Ghanaians were not expecting
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has spoken after the outcome of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries subjected some Men of God to scrutiny over failed prophecies.
Before the NPP presidential primaries, several Ghanaian pastors dropped predictions about who between Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong would be named flagbearer.
The likes of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, Prophet Roja, Prophet Emmanuel Warlosi and others predicted a win for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
On the other hand, Prophet Bernard ElBernard rallied behind Kennedy Agyapong.
Unfortunately, some predictions like that issued by Prophet Bernard Elbernard failed to materialise, triggering backlash from Ghanaians on social media.
Gaisie speaks on failed NPP flagbearer prophecies
Speaking to his congregants on Sunday, February 1, 2026, Prophet Nigel Gaisie interceded for all the men of God who prophesied victory for Kennedy Agyapong.
The man of God who was in his white jalabiya said a word of prayer for Prophet Bernard Elbernard and the other pastors whose predictions flopped.
Nigel Gaisie is convinced that this was a 'mishap' and does not in any way discredit the Men of God who failed to get their predictions right. He further argued that prophecies fail at times.
"This doesn't mean you are fake prophets, you are still real men of God, and I love you all," he stated.
Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Nigel Gaisie making his remarks below:
Gaisie's views on failed prophecies spark reactions
Social media users reacted massively following Prophet Nigel Gaisie's decision to say a word of prayer for his fellow Men of God whose prophecies failed to materialise.
YEN.com.gh collated some reactions below:
Shakespeare wrote:
"Massa, as for elections, I don’t believe in prophecies, I only believe in data and science."
Jacob Sevisson wrote:
"We all knew Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was going to win; moreover, Ken lost hugely, not narrowly.
Abigail wrote:
"Do you have to remind them about their failed prophecies."
Ama Konadu wrote:
"So some of you are playing with members minds? hmm."
Loisy lenses wrote:
"Is this how some people have downgraded the name of Jesus? oh God won't you come?"
Mapija wrote:
"The great prophet of God, Papa we love you so much sir."
Global Sunshine wrote:
"People are dieing in their sins and some pastors are always after politics."
Prophet Kofi Oduro breaks silence on Prophet Bernard ElBernard's failed prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong
Black Roots wrote:
"Europe has no prophets, America has none. All the prophets are in Africa. Think about it."
Watch the Instagram video of the moment Dr. Bawumia was declared the winner of the NPP primaries:
Amoako Attah blasted over failed prophecy
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that another preacher, Amoako Attah, became the subject of scathing criticism online after his prophecy on the outcome of the NPP primaries also flopped.
The Man of God, in an old video published in 2022, claimed that he had foreseen victory for Kennedy Agyapong in the 2028 election.
His prophecy meant that the former Assin Central MP had to pass the NPP flagbearer test first before hypothetically beating a potential National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and IT from the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT). She has worked with two news platforms: Scooper News and Opera News where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. He joined yen.com.gh in 2026