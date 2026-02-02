The outcome of the 2026 NPP primaries ignited heated conversations about the state of the prophetic ministry in Ghana

Some preachers like Prophet Bernard Elbernard wrongly predicted that Kennedy Agyapong would beat Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, leading to a societal inquest

Nigel Gaisie broke his silence on the matter and delivered a message for Prophet Bernard Elbernard that many Ghanaians were not expecting

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has spoken after the outcome of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries subjected some Men of God to scrutiny over failed prophecies.

Before the NPP presidential primaries, several Ghanaian pastors dropped predictions about who between Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong would be named flagbearer.

The likes of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, Prophet Roja, Prophet Emmanuel Warlosi and others predicted a win for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

On the other hand, Prophet Bernard ElBernard rallied behind Kennedy Agyapong.

Unfortunately, some predictions like that issued by Prophet Bernard Elbernard failed to materialise, triggering backlash from Ghanaians on social media.

Gaisie speaks on failed NPP flagbearer prophecies

Speaking to his congregants on Sunday, February 1, 2026, Prophet Nigel Gaisie interceded for all the men of God who prophesied victory for Kennedy Agyapong.

The man of God who was in his white jalabiya said a word of prayer for Prophet Bernard Elbernard and the other pastors whose predictions flopped.

Nigel Gaisie is convinced that this was a 'mishap' and does not in any way discredit the Men of God who failed to get their predictions right. He further argued that prophecies fail at times.

"This doesn't mean you are fake prophets, you are still real men of God, and I love you all," he stated.

Gaisie's views on failed prophecies spark reactions

Social media users reacted massively following Prophet Nigel Gaisie's decision to say a word of prayer for his fellow Men of God whose prophecies failed to materialise.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions below:

Shakespeare wrote:

"Massa, as for elections, I don’t believe in prophecies, I only believe in data and science."

Jacob Sevisson wrote:

"We all knew Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was going to win; moreover, Ken lost hugely, not narrowly.

Abigail wrote:

"Do you have to remind them about their failed prophecies."

Ama Konadu wrote:

"So some of you are playing with members minds? hmm."

Loisy lenses wrote:

"Is this how some people have downgraded the name of Jesus? oh God won't you come?"

Mapija wrote:

"The great prophet of God, Papa we love you so much sir."

Global Sunshine wrote:

"People are dieing in their sins and some pastors are always after politics."

Black Roots wrote:

"Europe has no prophets, America has none. All the prophets are in Africa. Think about it."

Amoako Attah blasted over failed prophecy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that another preacher, Amoako Attah, became the subject of scathing criticism online after his prophecy on the outcome of the NPP primaries also flopped.

The Man of God, in an old video published in 2022, claimed that he had foreseen victory for Kennedy Agyapong in the 2028 election.

His prophecy meant that the former Assin Central MP had to pass the NPP flagbearer test first before hypothetically beating a potential National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate.

