Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has gone viral in the wake of his comments about Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun

Addressing his congregants, the respected man of God delivered an uplifting prophecy for Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by Amoako Attah

The founder of Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has come to the defence of the embattled Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Amoako Attah shared a prophecy about the embattled man of God dispelling claims that the founder of Founder and leader of Spiritlife Revival Ministries was a genuine man of God.

Apostle Amoako Atta shares prophecy about Prophet ElBernard after his failed prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong winning NPP primaries. Photo source: Prophet ElBernard, Apostle Francis Attah/Facebook

Addressing his congregants, Prophet ElBernard prophesied that the comeback of Prophet ElBernard “will be greater than his setback.”

Amoako Attah, therefore, prayed for ElBernard and offered words of encouragement to the disgruntled man of God in his tough moments.

"He is coming back, and we are all in Ghana and we shall see. I want to tell his critics that he has been ordained by God," he told his congregants.

Prophet ElBernard apologises

Prophet ElBernard has meanwhile offered an apology to the public after his prophecy failed to come to pass.

Speaking in church, the man of God said he needed to speak to his church members so they would know the decision he had taken.

Ghanaians slam Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun over his failed propehcy about Kennedy Agyapong. Photo credit: @Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun/Facebook, @Kennedy Agyapong/Facebook

The prophet told the congregation that even though he would be in church on Sundays, he would not preach for several weeks.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 5,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Amoako Attah’s prophecy

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prophecy by Apostle Amoako Attah.

Vince stated:

"But prophet, how did you constantly see from all these years that it was Ken… then boom, it changed?"

m__pomaah indicated:

"But Osofo too prophesied that Ken would win, so it's understandable that he stands with ElBernard because they're in the same situation."

bohyebamax1 opined:

"Apt, you are the real man of God. To use your pulpit and platform to stand in for another pastor alone is a plus to you. May God bless you abundantly, and Pastor ElBernard, we stand with you no matter what."

Moviemagic stated:

"ElBernard is a true man of God. Your second coming is much greater and bigger than your former. God be with you."

Peter added:

"Wow, prophet, God bless you for doing this for your neighbour prophet. It is not common to see this nowadays. Surely he will rise higher than before, not a joke."

Ralph St. Williams slams Prophet ElBernard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that social critic and change advocate Ralph St. Williams has reprimanded Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun over his failed prophecy.

In a video, Ralph wondered if people would still trust him after he had given a failed prophecy.

According to him, the use of common sense and logical reasoning should be at the forefront of all human endeavours.

