Prophet Nigel Gaisie has drawn national attention after openly expressing disappointment in the performance of the just-passed NPP government

He shared how certain party officials misused their power during the NPP’s tenure, targeting him and creating significant challenges for his ministry

Nigel Gaisie specifically called out Kennedy Agyapong, claiming the MP’s actions caused massive losses, from church members to personal properties, over the years

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has opened up on the challenges he has faced from politicians over the years and how they affected his ministry.

In an interview he granted Peace FM, the man of God reflected on the past eight years under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration led by former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The man of God noted that despite running a scandal-free ministry and preparing to celebrate 28 years in service this year, he endured targeted attacks that left deep marks on his church.

“Kennedy Agyapong spent five to six months attacking my ministry on TV,” Prophet Gaisie said. “He brought down a church of over 2,000 members. I lost membership, and it wasn’t just me the body of Christ suffered too. I have suffered a lot.”

Nigel Gaisie accused NPP of victimising him

The Prophet went further, claiming that elements within the Akufo-Addo government actively hindered him during their time in office.

When asked if he felt victimised, he responded, “Using the word ‘victimised’ is an understatement. I lost everything: houses, resources, and members. God blessed me greatly, but the past eight years have not been easy.”

He also recounted a troubling episode when military personnel were sent to disconnect his church’s electricity in Dome. Though he had not owed the company, the lights were disconnected. He revealed that Kennedy Agyapong later admitted to orchestrating the action.

These claims come amid a longstanding feud between Nigel Gaisie and NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, which has frequently played out publicly, leaving Gaisie to navigate both political pressure and personal loss while maintaining his ministry.

