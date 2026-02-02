Apostle Francis Amoako Attah faced renewed backlash after a resurfaced 2022 prophecy predicting Kennedy Agyapong’s victory failed following the NPP flagbearer elections

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was declared the winner of the tightly contested race after polling 56.5 per cent of the valid votes against Agyapong’s 23.8 per cent

Amoako Attah’s prediction of Agyapong’s success reignited debate online, with many Ghanaians calling for him to face similar criticism as Prophet Bernard ElBernard

Ghanaian man of God Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has sparked backlash after a prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong becoming president failed to materialise.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its flagbearer elections on January 31, 2026.

Hundreds of thousands of delegates appeared at various polling stations across the country to elect a new flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

The fiercely contested race pitted the former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, against the former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) declared Dr Bawumia the winner late on January 31, having polled 110,643 votes, representing 56.5 per cent of the total valid votes cast, while Agyapong could only muster 46,554 votes, representing 23.8 per cent of the valid votes cast.

Following the primary elections, Ghanaian man of God Bernard ElBernard Nelson Eshun was heavily criticised on social media over his ‘failed’ prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong winning the election.

The preacher emphatically said in the run-up to the elections that an angel of God informed him of Kennedy Agyapong’s victory and that nothing could change the outcome.

In the wake of his failed prophecy, Ghanaians slammed him online, with many questioning the validity of his prophetic credentials.

Amoako Attah’s Kennedy Agyapong prophecy fails

Amid the ongoing woes of Prophet ElBernard, an old video of Prophet Amoako Attah also prophesying victory for Kennedy Agyapong has resurfaced online.

In the 2022 video, Amoako Attah said he had foreseen victory for Kennedy Agyapong in the 2028 election, indicating he was going to win the NPP flagbearership.

“In 2019, I prophesied that President Mahama was going to win in 2025. On December 31, 2021, before entering this year, I spoke to only one person. I saw Kennedy for President. Now listen, this prophecy would come to pass in 2028, now watch,” he said.

The video of Amoako Attah’s prophecy stirred heated reactions on social media, with many netizens calling for him to receive similar backlash to Prophet El Bernard.

Prophet ElBernard retires from political prophecies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Bernard ElBernard announced that he was retiring from issuing political prophecies.

In a lengthy press statement shared on his official Facebook page after the 2026 NPP primaries, he shared numerous measures he was implementing as a means of taking accountability for his grave error.

