Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Apostle Amoako Attah Faces Backlash As Prophecy About Kennedy Agyapong’s NPP Victory Surfaces
Celebrities

Apostle Amoako Attah Faces Backlash As Prophecy About Kennedy Agyapong’s NPP Victory Surfaces

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Apostle Francis Amoako Attah faced renewed backlash after a resurfaced 2022 prophecy predicting Kennedy Agyapong’s victory failed following the NPP flagbearer elections
  • Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was declared the winner of the tightly contested race after polling 56.5 per cent of the valid votes against Agyapong’s 23.8 per cent
  • Amoako Attah’s prediction of Agyapong’s success reignited debate online, with many Ghanaians calling for him to face similar criticism as Prophet Bernard ElBernard

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

Ghanaian man of God Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has sparked backlash after a prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong becoming president failed to materialise.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer elections, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, failed prophecy, ElBernard backlash, Ghana politics
Apostle Amoako Attah sparks backlash after his old prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong's presidential prospects flopped. Image credit: ApostleFrancisAmoakoAttah, KennedyOheneAgyapong/Facebook
Source: Youtube

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its flagbearer elections on January 31, 2026.

Hundreds of thousands of delegates appeared at various polling stations across the country to elect a new flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

The fiercely contested race pitted the former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, against the former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Read also

Prophet Worlasi celebrates with special cake after prediction about Bawumia comes to pass

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) declared Dr Bawumia the winner late on January 31, having polled 110,643 votes, representing 56.5 per cent of the total valid votes cast, while Agyapong could only muster 46,554 votes, representing 23.8 per cent of the valid votes cast.

Following the primary elections, Ghanaian man of God Bernard ElBernard Nelson Eshun was heavily criticised on social media over his ‘failed’ prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong winning the election.

The preacher emphatically said in the run-up to the elections that an angel of God informed him of Kennedy Agyapong’s victory and that nothing could change the outcome.

In the wake of his failed prophecy, Ghanaians slammed him online, with many questioning the validity of his prophetic credentials.

The TikTok video of Bernard ElBernard’s prophecy is below.

Amoako Attah’s Kennedy Agyapong prophecy fails

Amid the ongoing woes of Prophet ElBernard, an old video of Prophet Amoako Attah also prophesying victory for Kennedy Agyapong has resurfaced online.

Read also

Prophet ElBernard breaks silence as his prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong fails to come to pass

In the 2022 video, Amoako Attah said he had foreseen victory for Kennedy Agyapong in the 2028 election, indicating he was going to win the NPP flagbearership.

“In 2019, I prophesied that President Mahama was going to win in 2025. On December 31, 2021, before entering this year, I spoke to only one person. I saw Kennedy for President. Now listen, this prophecy would come to pass in 2028, now watch,” he said.

The video of Amoako Attah’s prophecy stirred heated reactions on social media, with many netizens calling for him to receive similar backlash to Prophet El Bernard.

Below is the YouTube video of Apostle Amoako Attah predicting victory for Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP primaries.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Prophet Bernard ElBernard, Kennedy Agyapong, Kennedy Agyapong NPP, NPP primaries, political prophecies, Bawumia
Prophet Bernard ElBernard vows to refrain from sharing prophecies about politics after his 'failed' prediction about Kennedy Agyapong's NPP primaries victory. Image credit: TV3Ghana
Source: Facebook

Prophet ElBernard retires from political prophecies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Bernard ElBernard announced that he was retiring from issuing political prophecies.

In a lengthy press statement shared on his official Facebook page after the 2026 NPP primaries, he shared numerous measures he was implementing as a means of taking accountability for his grave error.

Read also

Leading Ken Agyapong campaigner Jennifer Oppong defects to NDC after Bawumia win

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Okine avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Ghana comoros world cup Alexandra kays Nsmq 2025 Efraim diveroli