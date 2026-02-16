Prophet Bernard ElBernard attended the final funeral rites of his mother-in-law in Agona Kwaman on February 14, 2026, marking one of his few public appearances after his failed NPP prophecy

The founder of Spiritlife Revival Ministries had confidently predicted that Kennedy Agyapong would win the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries, even staking his prophetic reputation on it

Dressed in red mourning attire, ElBernard appeared solemn at the funeral of Nana Adwoa Owuraa III, which was attended by his wife, Mimi and notable celebrity figures, such as Empress Gifty

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Bernard ElBernard, attended the final funeral rites of his mother-in-law in Agona Kwaman amid his ongoing exile from the pulpit.

Prophet Bernard ElBernard attends his mother-in-law's funeral at Agona Kwaman on February 14, 2026. Image credit: ProphetBernardElBernardNelson-Eshun, cityhabit.events/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The founder and leader of the Spiritlife Revival Ministries announced he was taking a step back from preaching after his prophecy about the outcome of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries failed to come to pass.

The opposition party held its presidential primaries on January 31, 2026, to choose a leader for the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The contest saw former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, as the frontrunners.

Ahead of the contest, Prophet Bernard ElBernard prophesied on multiple occasions that Agyapong would emerge victorious.

He hosted the controversial politician in his church and reaffirmed his prophecy, stating in subsequent interviews that he was prepared to stake his entire prophetic reputation on the line that his prophecy would materialise.

Below is a Facebook video of Prophet Bernard ElBernard speaking about his Kennedy Agyapong prophecy.

Prophet ElBernard attends mother-in-law’s funeral

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, the final funeral rites of Prophet ElBernard's mother-in-law were held in Agona Kwaman.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the preacher arrived at the funeral grounds in a sombre mood, dressed in red mourning clothes.

The appearance marked one of his only public appearances since he announced his withdrawal from the pulpit, stirring reactions among Ghanaians online.

Prophet ElBernard's late mother-in-law, Nana Adwoa Owuraa III's funeral was attended by his wife, Mimi ElBernard, and other prominent figures in the Christian fraternity, including Pastor Emmanuel Badu Kobi and gospel singer, Empress Gifty.

Reactions to Prophet Bernard ElBernard's public appearance

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to Prophet Bernard ElBernard's appearance at his mother-in-law's funeral.

Thomas Robinson said:

"Aho, Ashe, Blessings; my condolences upon the transition of your loved one, may memories of her love, ❤️ devotion, sacrifice, times spent console you during this transitional period."

Cosmos Barcher wrote:

"He still remains the ORACLE OF THE LAND."

Kofi Nkrumah commented:

"An ORACLE that cannot foretell the future. Is that one too an ORACLE?"

Blessed Assurance said:

"The oracle with his vest on. Always walking prepared. 🔥🔥🔥."

Captain Smart visits Prophet Bernard ElBernard's church in the aftermath of his NPP primaries prophecy. Image credit: @captainsmartofficial

Source: Facebook

Captain Smart storms Bernard ElBernard's church

YEN.com.gh also reported that Prophet ElBernard hosted Captain Smart at his church in the aftermath of his failed NPP primaries prophecy.

The prominent media personality addressed the preacher's tribulations, noting that he had come to tell him to continue with his godly work.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh