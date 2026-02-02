Hiplife star Mr Oduro has reemerged as Dr Oduro after earning a doctorate in pharmacy

The Abiba hitmaker, who now works in the US as a pharmacist, is a health and wellness advocate online

Many Ghanaians have celebrated Mr Oduro's transformation and health advocacy efforts after images of him resurfaced

Ghanaian rapper Mr Oduro, known in private life as Emmanuel Oduro, has resurfaced online, leaving many social media users impressed.

The Abiba hitmaker, who currently lives in the US city of New York, is now a pharmacist.

In a photo shared on Facebook by comedian Ajeezay, the hiplife artist was spotted dressed in a black suit with a white shirt and tie.

He looked happy and was full of smiles.

See the Facebook photo below:

Mr Oduro is now Dr Oduro

A check on Mr Oduro's social media pages indicates that he now refers to himself as Dr Oduro after obtaining a doctorate in pharmacy from D'Youville College, a private university in Buffalo, New York. He earned his doctorate in 2017.

One of the most prominent hiplife artistes in the early 2000s, Mr Oduro released two albums, Abiba and Daavi. Abiba featured the hit title track and Ewauraadwoa, among others. Daavi contained Maali, Ayishatu, and other popular songs.

Listen to Mr Oduro's Abiba song on YouTube below:

A graduate of Kumasi Polytechnic (now Kumasi Technical University), Mr Oduro worked as a dispensary technician at the KNUST Hospital even during his peak days as a rapper.

He later enrolled at KNUST for a degree in pharmacy and subsequently relocated to the US for further studies.

In a recent interview with Joy FM, he explained:

“I decided to go to school. I have a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. I have been practising in the United States since 2017."

His decision to pursue higher education took him away from the limelight until recently, when he started making constant appearances on social media.

Mr Oduro's health advocacy

Most of his current social media appearances are dedicated to health and wellness advocacy and coaching.

Through his Dr Oduro Foundation, he often gives tips on common ailments and health issues.

Watch one of his videos on Instagram below:

Another Facebook video of Mr Oduro's health tips is below:

Reactions to Mr Oduro's reappearance online

Jerry Turkson said:

"Abiba eeeeiii Abiba, very good Abiba, nunu me Abiba, Y3 no saa Abiba. Asuwerrr, hit songs in the late 90's and early 2000 were super. I am also happy for him #MrOduro."

Aot GH

"Now he speaks English like he hasn't rapped in Twi before. I have been watching his videos on fruits over fruit juice. Me tu ky3 ma wo DR. ODURO."

Frederick Opoku

"He had another hit song, Ewuraadwoa ee ɔbrɛ neho ase despite the body...He was also featured on some of the songs on Kontihene’s album Nyankonton. His voice alone."

Nene Ayertey Gazi said

"Oh, Mr Oduro of BrainCee Productions, those times, but still your voice reminds me of the days. Hiplife has done some, and school has conquered it all. You chose wisely and smartly."

Hiplife star Taliban looks wretched in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that another Hiplife star, Taliban, had resurfaced in a TikTok video.

The rapper, who featured on Castro's song Feeling Bam (Aduaba), was singing Adane Best and Tinny's song Maamle in a local bar.

Unlike Mr Oduro, whose appearance has impressed many people, Taliban looked wretched and unwell.

