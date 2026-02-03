Gabby Otchere-Darko's Asaase Radio in Cape Coast has temporarily suspended operations for review, affecting staff livelihoods

The suspension follows the laying off of the station's workers, with management citing unsustainable finances as the reason

Social media users have shared mixed reactions, with many wondering what might have happened

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko's Asaase Broadcasting Company (ABC) has suspended the operations of its radio station in Cape Coast, 100.3.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko's ABC suspends operations of its Asaase Radio Cape Coast.

A statement released on social media on Monday, February 2, 2026, indicated that the suspension, which is to enable a review of the station's operations, takes effect in February.

According to the statement, the suspension was temporary, and operations are expected to resume later.

"Transmission will resume on a date to be announced. We appreciate your understanding."

Asaase Radio Cape Coast lays off workers

Before the suspension of operations, the on-air staff of the station had been laid off, effective January 31.

According to NYDJ Live, a letter signed by the General Manager, Kojo Mensah, explained that the decision was taken after the Board reviewed the station’s performance and finances.

Despite efforts to improve revenue, the Cape Coast station could not generate enough income to cover its running costs, making continued operations there unsustainable.

Management stressed that the layoffs are purely a business decision and not due to any wrongdoing by the staff.

Affected workers were expected to receive one month’s salary in lieu of notice, in line with labour laws.

Asaase Broadcasting Company's radio stations in Ghana

Asaase Radio's parent company, Asaase Broadcasting Company, was established in 2020, with its flagship station, Asaase Radio, Accra, going live on June 14.

Apart from the Accra station, ABC launched Asaase stations in Kumasi, Tamale, and Cape Coast, as well as Asaase Pa, their Akan station. Asaase Cape Coast was launched exactly two years after the company started broadcasting operations.

ABC is owned by Gabby Otchere-Darko, who serves as its board chairman, his wife, Nana Adjoa Hackman, veteran journalist Elizabeth Ohene, and five others

ABC Chairman, Gabby Otchere-Darko, and his wife, Nana Adjoa Hackman, at the launch of Asaase radio Cape Coast.

Reactions to Asaase Radio Cape Coast shutdown

The news of the shutdown and layoff of workers at Asaase Radio, Cape Coast have triggered mixed reactions online. While some lamented, others suggested that the station was struggling because Otchere-Darko's NPP was no longer in power. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh compiled.

Abdul Razak Mohammed said:

"Operating a radio station in Cape Coast is an extreme sport; only a few make a profit. Did they do the checks before establishing Mankessim would have been better."

Lee Yun Brown

"Simply say u have closed down the station and are on the verge of being sold tothe Adventist church, as rumour has it."

Asante Douglas said:

"Their party is not in power to put the workers on the government payroll."

Nana Agyemang Duah Barimaba said:

"They have the best sound in all of Cape Coast, but lately, the reception is even something else anytime I pass the city. Let's hope they get back on their feet soon."

