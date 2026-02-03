Speculation over IShowSpeed’s earnings from his Africa tour sparked debate online after alleged revenue estimates from his YouTube streams surfaced on social media

The American streamer drew millions of views across the world during the Speed Does Africa tour, with stops in Ghana and over a dozen other countries

Social media users offered mixed reactions to the reported figures, with some describing the earnings as massive while others argued the streamer likely spent more on organisation

Details of the alleged cash windfall IShowSpeed earned during his African stream have surfaced on social media and stirred mixed reactions.

Popular American content creator, Darren Watkins Jnr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, touched down in Ghana late on January 25, 2026.

He visited the country for the next leg of his ‘Speed Does Africa’ tour, which had seen him already stream in more than a dozen African countries.

The livestreamed event, which started on December 29, included stops in countries such as Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Benin, Angola, Zambia, Eswatini, and Senegal.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a memorable stay in Ghana, with stops including the Asenema Waterfalls in the Akuapem mountains, the Black Star Square, the Bukom Boxing Arena, and the Shea Butter Museum operated by Ghanaian beauty queen Hamamat Montia.

IShowSpeed’s Africa tour streaming revenue estimates

IShowSpeed’s Africa tour was a massive success as he garnered millions of views in every country that he streamed from.

Estimated figures on social media include 15 million views in Morocco, 11 million views in Ethiopia, and 10 million views in both Kenya and Algeria.

After his departure, a debate emerged on social media over how much revenue he made during the tour.

In a viral post seen by YEN.com.gh on X (formerly Twitter), the alleged figures made by the streamer from YouTube were shared, based on a conservative estimate of how much the platform paid, multiplied by the number of streams he generated.

Other Twitter users noted IShowSpeed probably made more money from other platforms, including Twitch, while also boosting his follower count significantly.

Reactions to IShowSpeed’s reported streaming revenue

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the Twitter post discussing IShowSpeed’s possible revenue made in Ghana.

Nungua Cardi B 💕 said:

"This is massive."

Tema Mayor 🇬🇭 🇬🇧 wrote:

"Let’s create our YouTube channel."

Timi Olagunju ESQ. commented:

"It’s a loss in revenue for him. He spent around US$1.5M on the African tour. That includes his private jet hire and his security."

Cyril-DeFi said:

"He's definitely making much more than these numbers."

Hudhaifa Hussein wrote:

"That’s actually insane money, but also earned. 93.4M views is not luck — that’s attention at a global scale. Whether people like his content or not, Speed understands the internet better than most “serious” creators. Africa tour + organic virality = generational run."

IShowSpeed receives Ghanaian passport

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that IShowSpeed received a Ghanaian passport after his African tour.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the government had accepted a request from popular YouTuber, Wode Maya, to grant the American a Ghanaian passport.

