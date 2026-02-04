Papaa Spio-Garbrah has called on media personality Israel Laryea to apologise to women, stressing that public figures must take responsibility for how their words and actions affect others

He explained that Louisa Laryea’s message opened an important conversation about respect and sensitivity toward women

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after they read Papaa Spio-Garbrah's post on Facebook

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Social media commentator Papaa Spio-Garbrah has shared his candid opinion on journalist Israel Laryea’s response following the backlash against his wife, Louisa Laryea, over comments perceived as body-shaming GHOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed.

Papaa Spio-Garbrah weighed in on what he believed was the right approach the Laryea family should adopt to address the controversy that has sparked widespread debate online.

Spio-Garbrah says Israel Laryea should apologise on his wife's behalf after she insulted Lily Mohammed. Photo credit: @lsraellaryea.

Source: Instagram

Spio-Garbrah urges Israel Laryea to apologise

According to Papaa Spio-Garbrah, award-winning journalist Israel Laryea should publicly apologise to Ghanaian women on behalf of his wife after the use of harsh language in her comments about women in the media.

He stated that Louisa Laryea should not have used such words in the first place while expressing her views on what she described as national issues.

While acknowledging that Israel Laryea did the right thing by defending his wife publicly, Papaa Spio-Garbrah stressed that an apology would help address the concerns of women who felt offended by the remarks.

"However, one major area that you didn’t address is the verbiage, in essence, your wife, Louisa (Mrs Laryea), used in her FB submission the other day. Regardless of who the intended target was, we can all certainly conclude she was addressing a fellow woman, which upset other women on the platform and furthered the wave of trolling. Mrs Laryea shouldn’t have uttered those words in the first place, even if they were not intended for Lily Mohammed. I feel your response would have hit home if you had addressed that and apologised on her behalf."

The Facebook post is below:

Reactions as Israel Laryea urged to apologise

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after Papaa Spio-Garbrah called on Israel Laryea to apologise to Ghanaian women. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Jay Tee stated:

"Why do women like to be told 'sorry without proper context?" He explained the wife's intent. And went on to say sorry if the journalist was offended. That should be acceptable to all."

Hlovor Mawunyo Atsufui stated:

"Whatever. The man knows what he is doing. He addressed what he feels is of importance and also let the public in on how important the wife is to him."

He Len stated:

"I admire Israel, so I made sure not to react to any post ridiculing Mrs Laryea. I believe she was wrong, but I just couldn’t react or comment on any single post because of the respect and admiration I have for him."

Nana Sarfo Richmond

"At times, it's better to keep quiet. I'm surprised people wanted Mr Laryea to choose them over his family. In marriage, we rise and fall together. Do you know what Mrs Laryea will go through if her husband follows the public insults?"

Israel Laryea and his wife, spotted together after Louisa Laryea insulted Lily Mohammed. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Israel Laryea defends his wife after backlash

Israel Laryea has since spoken publicly following the intense backlash his wife received after she criticised GHOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed in connection with IShowSpeed’s Ghanaian passport saga.

The former Joy News presenter explained that his 52-year-old wife did not intend to insult anyone and that her comments were largely misunderstood.

He also addressed close friends and social media users who reacted to Louisa Laryea’s viral Facebook post.

The Facebook post is below:

Louisa Laryea’s jab at Lily sparks debate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Louisa Laryea after her post claiming that some female journalists focus more on enhancing their bodies rather than doing proper journalistic work went viral.

Her comments triggered heavy backlash within minutes of being posted, with social media users expressing mixed reactions and opinions across various platforms.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh