Nana Asante Bediatuo stepped out in public for the Great Kingdom Medical Centre inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, February 17, 2026

In a video, Nana Akufo-Addo's former executive secretary showed progress in his recovery from his stroke as he moved around with his cane

Nana Asante Bediatuo's appearance at the Great Kingdom Medical Centre event has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Nana Asante Bediatuo, the cousin and former secretary to the former president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has made a rare public appearance at a public event amid his recovery from a major health issue.

Nana Asante Bediatuo makes a rare public appearance at the Great Kingdom Medical Centre inauguration on Monday, February 17, 2026. Photo source: Vibeweek, @yaw_dollar_/TikTok

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, the official inauguration ceremony of the new Great Kingdom Medical Centre, a private general clinic located in the Akuapem North district, was held with Nana Asante Bediatuo as one of the guests.

Akufo-Addo's former secretary has made a few appearances at some public functions in recent weeks as he continued his recovery from a stroke.

Nana Asante Bediatuo's stroke

The former Ambassador-at-Large was reported to have suffered a major stroke while he was accompanying the former President to the 79th UN General Assembly in New York, US, in 2024.

Amid his health woes, rumours emerged on social media that Asante Bediatuo had passed away. However, the previous Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP government released an official statement to debunk the rumours.

Despite not sharing details about his stroke, the statement from the previous administration stated that the former Ambassador-at-Large was receiving treatment at a medical facility in the US.

Asante Bediatuo was later discharged after spending almost seven months at the hospital for his treatment.

Reports indicated that he was secretly flown into Ghana on a chartered flight in March 2025 and was seen in a wheelchair while being escorted by his family members and security operatives at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Nana Asante Bediatuo attends public event

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, Nana Asante Bediatuo was spotted arriving at the Great Kingdom Medical Centre inauguration ceremony.

As he arrived at the venue of the event, the renowned lawyer holding his walking stick to aid his movement was escorted to a stage by a white-clothed young man.

Nana Asante Bediatuo appears at the Africa Prosperity Dialogue on February 4, 2026, sparking concern about his well-being. Image credit: Citi973FM, @gossips24tv/Instagram, ViralNews365

Bediatuo looked to be in high spirits, as he exchanged pleasantries with the event MC and some traditional leaders before taking his seat.

From the footage, the former secretary to Nana Akufo-Addo appeared to be making some progress in his health amid his health battle.

Nana Asante Bediatuo attends Africa Prosperity Dialogue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Asante Bediatuo attended the Africa Prosperity Dialogue event at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Footage that surfaced on social media showed the former executive secretary of Akufo-Addo arriving at the event while relying on the assistance of his cane.

Nana Asante Bediatuo's sighting at the Africa Prosperity Dialogue event triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

