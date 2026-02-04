Prophet Gold Temitope Greenaway's old prophecy has resurfaced after Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's victory in the 2026 NPP presidential primaries

In a December 13, 2025, video, the woman of God predicted that Kennedy Agyapong would be unsuccessful in his bid to become the NPP flagbearer

Prophet Gold Temitope Greenaway's resurfaced prophecy has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians, including NPP supporters on social media

An old prophecy from UK-based Nigerian woman of God, Prophet Gold Temitope Greenaway, about Kennedy Agyapong's defeat in the 2026 NPP presidential primaries has resurfaced days after the elections.

Prophet Gold Temitope Greenaway's old prophecy about the 2026 NPP presidential primaries resurfaces. Photo source: Prophet Gold Greenaway

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, January 31, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its 2026 presidential primaries to elect a new flagbearer to represent them against the NDC and other political parties in the 2028 general elections.

Over 200,000 delegates voted in the election across Ghana’s 276 constituencies at 333 polling centres.

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who previously lost woefully to President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general elections, was elected as the new flagbearer of the party for the second time.

Provisional results from the National Collation Centre at the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters in Accra indicated that Bawumia won with 110,643 votes, representing 56.5 percent of the total valid votes cast.

Bawumia's closest challenger, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.8 percent, while the Member of Parliament for Abetifi and former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5 percent.

The Bosomtwe constituency MP and former Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, polled 1,999 votes, representing 1.0 percent, while former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, secured 402 votes, amounting to 0.2 percent of the valid votes.

Following the voting process, Kennedy and the other contestants conceded defeat and converged at the party's headquarters to congratulate Bawumia on his electoral victory.

Gold Greenaway's prophecy about NPP primaries resurfaces

In a prophecy she shared on December 13, 2025, Prophet Gold Greenaway predicted that Kennedy Agyapong would not succeed in his bid to become the flagbearer of the NPP in their 2026 presidential elections.

The woman of God claimed that some false prophets had conspired to get the former Assin Central elected as the new flagbearer of the opposition party.

She claimed that Kennedy would face an uphill battle to win the primaries over Dr Bawumia and represent the party in the 2028 elections.

Prophet Bernard ElBernard speaks after his prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong's NPP primaries win fails to materialise. Photo source: Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, Ken Ohene Agyapong

Source: Facebook

Prophet Greenaway claimed that God had informed her that he would never allow the former Assin Central MP to get close to the presidency in Ghana, no matter the circumstances.

She also claimed that Bawumia received massive support from international bodies, including the United Nations (UN), which wanted him in power to push their agenda, which would become unsuccessful.

The TikTok video of Prophet Gold Greenaway prophesying Kennedy Agyapong's defeat in the 2026 NPP presidential primaries is below:

Prophet Gold Greenaway's prophecy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jamesayikunarh commented:

"Truly, God loves Ghana. The evil pretenders will not be allowed to spoil Ghana."

Akwasi Owusu Asare said:

"We hear. If God told you, we are grateful. We thank God that you are perfect and God has called you to do his work."

Richblink wrote:

"Ghana won't allow any bad movement. We will vote against it."

ElBernard apologises after NPP primaries prophecy fails

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet ElBernard apologised after his prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong winning the 2026 NPP presidential primaries failed to materialise.

In a series of public statements, the prophet also announced a break from church activities to reflect on his shortcomings.

Prophet ElBernard's remarks after the 2026 NPP presidential primaries triggered mixed reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh