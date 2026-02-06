Aisha, an elderly woman who claimed to be a classmate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, urged Ghanaians to vote for him in 2028

According to the woman, Dr Bawumia has always shown that he is intelligent and would be a great President if elected

Aisha's comment generated a debate on social media on whether academic excellence translates to effective governance and leadership

Aisha, a woman who claimed to have started primary education with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2028 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has entreated Ghanaians to vote for him during the general elections.

The elderly woman said Dr Bawumia was always first in class. She explained that Dr Bawumia's knowledge is enough proof that he can govern the country when given the opportunity.

In a video on X, Aisha had gone to visit the former Vice President and spoke to some bloggers briefly. She added that aside from Dr Bawumia's knowledge, he has qualities that would make him a great President of Ghana.

"He has to be the President of Ghana. I started Primary School with him at Sakasaka Primary. He was always first, never second, since class one. He was born with brains. If Ghanaians give him the opportunity, he would use his knowledge to govern the country."

"He is respectful, humble and does not discriminate. In the 2028 elections, Ghanaians should vote for Dr Bawumia, and they will not regret it," she added.

Netizens react to calls to vote Dr Bawumia

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@datghguy_ said:

"Let’s try Bawumia one term and see."

@cracckman wrote:

"Dr. Bawumia was born naturally with brilliance. Ghanaians must give this genius a chance. Well spoken grandmom."

@Samdork91 said:

"In Class One, the syllabus is simple, but governance is a different exam entirely. If academic brilliance alone transformed nations, we wouldn’t still be debating basic infrastructure in 2026."

@kyeijoseph13 wrote:

"Being first in school doesn't necessarily translate into success in life. I was first in my class throughout my SHS science class, but there were some struggling to even pass. Now, I see them, and I ask, does being brilliant in school really bring anything?"

@kofi_1982 said:

"Legend says the dollar was minding its own business at 4. Then he showed up and said, ‘Let’s make this a personality trait,’ and boom, 18."

@Sir_Jay_ wrote:

"Chale, the talking is too much, and it's even getting annoying. People who never chop first sef dey manage the economy better than him, so were from this walk the talk, let your works speak for you, not the hype and too known things like this just dey vex."

@MohRabiu4 said:

"Bawumia’s brilliance is theoretical, and not practical. He lambasted the late Amissah Arthur here and there, but when he was given the mandate, he realised that there’s a difference between theory and practice. Governance is not about organising lectures here and there."

@BornblackG wrote:

"Stop lying to the people. The man was I. Government for 8 years and had all the access he needed to be able to change the country, yet what did we go through? Hardships and sufferings from E levy to Covid tax to the cedi climbing mountains afajato when he lied, he put it in prison 😏."

@Highest_ANS said:

"Academic excellence is admirable, but leadership and governance are not classroom competitions. Being “first in class” doesn’t automatically translate into effective presidency. What matters is proven results in managing an economy, improving living standards, and creating jobs."

Arthur Kennedy supports Bawumia's 2028 bid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned political activist Dr Kobina Arthur Kennedy urged Ghanaians to give Bawumia a chance, citing historical examples of successful Vice Presidents.

Bawumia secured 56.48% of the votes to defeat Kennedy Agyapong and three other contenders in the NPP’s presidential primaries.

