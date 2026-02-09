Outspoken Ghanaian journalist, Captain Smart, stormed Prophet ElBernard's church to pay him a courtesy visit

This comes after the man of God's prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong winning the NPP primaries failed to come true

The video of Captain Smart's visit to ElBernard sparked reactions on social media, as netizens gave their thoughts

The host of Onua Maakye, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, stormed Spiritlife Revival Ministries, the church of Prophet Bernard 'ElBernard' Nelson-Eshun, to visit him following his failed NPP primaries prophecy.

Captain Smart at Prophet ElBernard's church

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh that has since gone viral, Captain Smart was seen sharing a word of advice with the man of God.

According to him, he could not be a hypocrite because he once witnessed Prophet ElBernard give a friend a prophecy that came to pass.

He further told the man of God he was not at his church to encourage him, but rather to tell him to continue his godly work.

“I am that person who can lash out at you if I want to, but after watching the video of your prophecy three consecutive times, I prayed, and the only thing I heard was ‘not every slip is a sleep before me’. God is one, and he can never change,” he said.

The media personality further detailed what he loved about the man of God despite everything happening to him.

“I love your well-calculated spiritual sense of humility and the authority with which you use to mention your name when giving prophecies. I decided to follow you after witnessing two of your prophecies materialise,” he added.

Captain Smart, who was in a light pink suit, advised Prophet ElBernard not to be discouraged about his failed prophecy because time is a great factor. He went further to say:

“I control numbers, and I know Ghanaians are waiting for my reaction, but after hearing the voice, I decided not to use my platform to destroy the man of God. I know if you are a real prophet of God, and I am telling you, ‘you are a true man of God’.”

Watch the Facebook video of Captain Smart at Prophet ElBernard's church below:

Captain Smart's visit to ElBernard sparks reactions

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Bright Ohene wrote:

“Now, everyone wants to become a prophet. Captain Smart is trying to be Smart here. He wants to take this opportunity to tell you that he also hears straight from God. Azaaafoɔ nkaa.”

Adu Adjei wrote:

“You are a true prophet of God.”

Sabina wrote:

“Hon Ken, have a visit with him in person, like we all go follow am there.”

Papa Kessie wrote:

“Personally, I was against him coming out to render an apology that is what God said; how it will happen must be left to God. He should never have apologised. God has said it, and it will surely come to pass.”

Watch the TikTok video of television personality Ms Nancy backing Prophet Bernard ElBernard below:

Ms Nancy comforts ElBernard over failed prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the comforting message television personality Ms Nancy had sent to the embattled Prophet ElBernard after his forecast about the NPP primary failed to materialise.

She commended his decision to take responsibility, appealing to the preacher's wife to show her husband extra love and care after he had announced plans to recuse himself for a period of reflection.

