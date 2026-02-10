Pastor Agyemang Elvis stated that the fire incident at his church started behind his office, putting lives at serious risk

The Alpha Hour convener shared that fuel was used in igniting the fire, making the situation extremely dangerous

Although no lives were lost, several valuable items inside the Grace Mountain Ministry auditorium were damaged

The fire incident at the Grace Mountain auditorium has exposed not only the level of damage caused but also how close the situation came to becoming a major tragedy.

Expensive church properties damaged in the Pastor Elvis fire incident. Image credit: Pastor Elvis, xgahana

Source: Twitter

While addressing members, Pastor Agyemang Elvis did not focus on the items destroyed.

Instead, he stressed the danger of where the fire was started and how it could have put lives at risk.

According to him, the fire broke out just behind his office, raising serious concerns about what could have happened if anyone had been inside at the time.

He shared that fuel was used in starting the fire, making the situation even more dangerous.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang explained that had someone been in his office or nearby, the outcome could have been fatal. His message centred on the threat to human life rather than material loss.

Items destroyed in the Arson attempt

However, observations from the aftermath show that several valuable items within the auditorium were damaged by the fire.

Burnt church chairs with melted cushions and exposed metal frames were seen in the affected area.

Offering and seed boxes used during services were also scorched, covered in soot, and partially damaged.

The floor where the fire was ignited was left blackened with ash and melted residue, suggesting fuel was poured directly onto the ground.

Nearby wall coverings and interior panels showed signs of heat and smoke damage, while metal grills and partitions were stained by soot.

Electrical fittings close to the fire point were also affected. An air conditioning unit and other fixtures appeared heat-damaged, with peeling coverings and melted components visible.

Watch the X video below:

Although these items can be repaired or replaced, the incident has highlighted the seriousness of the act and the potential consequences it carries.

The church community has since expressed relief that no one was hurt, while investigations continue into the incident.

Elvis Agyemang shared demonic encounter he had

The founder and leader of Grace Mountain Ministry, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, also known as Chief Alpharian, has shared a demonic encounter he had before the arson incident in his church.

While announcing the fire incident, Pastor Elvis disclosed how a CCTV camera captured a man allegedly sprinkling a demonic substance at the church premises.

According to the man of God, the substance in question was like a powder. He poured it in his hands and spread it into the air for reasons best known to him.

Alpharians react after Pastor Elvis announced suspected arson in his church. Image credit: @Pastor Elvis Agyemang, @Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: TikTok

Alpharians reacted to the fire incident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Alpharians have heartbreakingly reacted after someone tried to burn down Grace Mountain Ministry, a church managed by Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

In CCTV footage, a lady was seen sprinkling petrol in some part of the church and immediately lit a match.

She has reportedly been handed over to the police, and an investigation has been initiated to uncover the intention behind such an act.

Source: YEN.com.gh