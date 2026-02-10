Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Victoria Hamah Resurfaces As She Bags a PhD From the University of Ghana
Celebrities

Victoria Hamah Resurfaces As She Bags a PhD From the University of Ghana

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • Victoria Hamah resurfaced online after earning a PhD from the University of Ghana, years after she was sacked as Deputy Communications Minister over a leaked tape that sparked national outrage
  • A video trending on social media showed her among graduates at the University of Legon on February 10, 2026, with Madina MP Francis Xavier Sosu also listed among those completing doctoral studies
  • Hamah earlier announced the successful defence of her PhD degree thesis, in which she examined topics of gender asymmetry and women’s influence within Ghana’s parliamentary committee system

Popular Ghanaian politician, Victoria Hamah, has resurfaced on social media as she earned a PhD from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Victoria Hamah graduates from the University of Ghana Business School with a PhD on February 10, 2026. Image credit: VictoriaLakhsmiHamah, @tina_news_gh/TikTok
Source: Facebook

The controversial politician was sacked by President John Dramani Mahama during his first term in office over ethical concerns.

Hamah sparked outrage after an audio recording of her was leaked during her time as Deputy Communications Minister, in which she expressed a wish to make $1m from politics.

She also made other controversial comments, including touching on the alleged role influential human rights lawyer, Nana Oye Lithur, played in securing victory for the ruling party in the 2012 election petition case.

In the aftermath of the November 2013 tape, she was relieved of her position, sending her promising political career into a tailspin.

Victoria Hamah bags PhD from Legon

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Victoria Hamah resurfaced on social media and sparked excitement among fans.

A video showed her at the University of Ghana as one of numerous graduates earning a Doctor of Philosophy degree.

According to reports, she had earned her PhD in Public Administration and Policy Management at the Department of Public Administration of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, is also graduating with a degree.

Below is the TikTok video of Victoria Hamah at the University of Ghana.

Victoria Hamah speaks on PhD pursuit

In a Facebook post shared on November 5, 2025, the former Deputy Minister spoke about her PhD pursuit.

In the post, she stated that she had just completed her PhD defence and spoke about the impact she hoped her academic thesis would have on her field of study.

“The defence of my Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) thesis in Public Administration and Policy Management at the Department of Public Administration, University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) was successfully upheld,” she wrote.
“The Dissertation titled: “Gender Asymmetry in Ghana’s Parliamentary Committees: A Critical Analysis of Women’s Representation and Legislative Influence", offers a critical examination of the gendered dynamics within Ghana’s parliamentary committee system.”

Hamah expressed her gratitude to her supervisors and examiners, as well as her colleagues, for their help in completing her program.

The Facebook post shared by Victoria Hamah about her PhD course is below.

Dr Gloria Antwi Botchway, Ghanaian Woman, History, University of Ghana, Mathematics, GH Women Breaking Barriers, Botchway PhD Mathematics
Dr Gloria Botchway becomes the first Ghanaian female to obtain a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Ghana. Image credit: UniversityofGhana
Source: Facebook

Ghanaian woman bags PhD in Mathematics

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that Dr Gloria Agyeiwaa Antwi Botchway had made history as she became the first Ghanaian woman to obtain a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Ghana (UG).

UG celebrated Dr Botchway's achievement on Facebook, noting that her achievement had broken long-standing gender barriers in a male-dominated field and would inspire future female mathematicians.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

