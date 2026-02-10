Fire Oja Proposes to Kwaku Manu's Girl Charly D in Video, She Turns Him Down
Prophet Fire Oja, the founder and leader of Zion Prayer Ministries International, has had his attempt to woo actress Charlotte Derban, popularly known as Charly D, turned down.
Fire Oja, known in private life as Jedidiah Henry Kore, made his feelings public as Charly D recently joined him in a TikTok live session.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
