Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Jordon Ibe Arrested at Luton Airport and Charged with Actual Bodily Harm Ahead of Court Date
Football

Jordon Ibe Arrested at Luton Airport and Charged with Actual Bodily Harm Ahead of Court Date

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe has been arrested and charged with actual bodily harm
  • The 30-year-old was detained at Luton Airport after returning from Bulgaria, where he plays for Lokomotiv Sofia
  • Ibe is due to appear before Croydon Magistrates’ Court on a confirmed date after being released on bail

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault said to have taken place six weeks earlier.

Police detained the 30-year-old upon landing at Luton Airport after travelling from Bulgaria, where he is currently on the books of Lokomotiv Sofia.

Jordon Ibe arrest, Jordon Ibe charged, former Liverpool winger, Luton Airport arrest, actual bodily harm charge, Jordon Ibe court date, Croydon Magistrates Court, Lokomotiv Sofia player, ex-Arsenal news, Premier League legal issues
Former Liverpool star Jordon Ibe is set to appear in court on March 13 after an airport arrest. Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/West Bromwich Albion FC
Source: Getty Images

Officers took him into custody for questioning over an incident reportedly dating back to mid-December.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Ibe has since been released on bail and is scheduled to appear before Croydon Magistrates’ Court on March 6.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A spokesperson confirmed that the former England youth international has been charged with actual bodily harm.

Read also

Why Semenyo’s Man City teammate could be banned amid EPL title race

According to Sun Sport, the allegation relates to an incident said to have occurred on December 14, 2025, with his arrest carried out at Luton Airport on January 30.

Ibe's court date confirmed

Ibe had travelled back to the United Kingdom to deal with a separate legal matter when he was apprehended.

The winger only recently made another move in what has been a nomadic career, leaving non-league outfit Sittingbourne in November to sign a two-year contract with Lokomotiv Sofia.

The Bulgarian side represents the 13th club of his professional journey, underlining a career that has seen several changes of scenery since his early promise.

Meanwhile, in a previous case, Ibe admitted to obtaining a prescription improperly to access the insomnia drug Zolpidem. He was fined £230 at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in north London over the matter.

Born in South-East London, Ibe was once regarded as one of England’s bright prospects. He joined Liverpool as a teenager in 2012 and later secured a £15 million switch to AFC Bournemouth in 2016, then a club-record transfer.

Read also

Thomas Partey’s lawyer releases statement on fresh legal matters

Jordon Ibe news, Jordon Ibe legal trouble, former Liverpool player, Premier League ex-player, footballer arrested UK, Luton Airport police, England youth international, assault charges footballer, Jordon Ibe bail, Lokomotiv Sofia transfer
Jordon Ibe joined Bournemouth after leaving Liverpool in 2016. Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth
Source: Getty Images

Despite flashes of potential, his career has been marked by inconsistency and challenges both on and off the pitch.

Overall, Ibe made 54 senior appearances for Liverpool between 2012 and 2016, finding the net on four occasions during his time at Anfield.

Although he was often deployed as an impact player, he was regarded as one of the club’s promising young attackers during that period.

Following his move away from Merseyside, Ibe featured 93 times for AFC Bournemouth across all competitions. Of those appearances, 78 came in the Premier League, underlining the regular opportunities he was given in England’s top flight.

Over his four-year spell with the Cherries, he scored five goals and contributed in attacking roles mainly from the wing, according to figures published by Transfermarkt.

Thomas Partey's legal troubles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey saw his legal difficulties in the United Kingdom deepen after two additional charges were brought against him.

Read also

Ghana international Partey hit with further charges as trial date nears

The new allegations reportedly came from a fourth woman, taking the total number of charges against the Ghana international to seven.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

Tags:
LiverpoolEnglish Premier League
Hot:
Us visa Debby clarke Matt danzeisen Kevin okyere Melissa oneil