Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe has been arrested and charged with actual bodily harm

The 30-year-old was detained at Luton Airport after returning from Bulgaria, where he plays for Lokomotiv Sofia

Ibe is due to appear before Croydon Magistrates’ Court on a confirmed date after being released on bail

Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault said to have taken place six weeks earlier.

Police detained the 30-year-old upon landing at Luton Airport after travelling from Bulgaria, where he is currently on the books of Lokomotiv Sofia.

Officers took him into custody for questioning over an incident reportedly dating back to mid-December.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Ibe has since been released on bail and is scheduled to appear before Croydon Magistrates’ Court on March 6.

A spokesperson confirmed that the former England youth international has been charged with actual bodily harm.

According to Sun Sport, the allegation relates to an incident said to have occurred on December 14, 2025, with his arrest carried out at Luton Airport on January 30.

Ibe's court date confirmed

Ibe had travelled back to the United Kingdom to deal with a separate legal matter when he was apprehended.

The winger only recently made another move in what has been a nomadic career, leaving non-league outfit Sittingbourne in November to sign a two-year contract with Lokomotiv Sofia.

The Bulgarian side represents the 13th club of his professional journey, underlining a career that has seen several changes of scenery since his early promise.

Meanwhile, in a previous case, Ibe admitted to obtaining a prescription improperly to access the insomnia drug Zolpidem. He was fined £230 at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in north London over the matter.

Born in South-East London, Ibe was once regarded as one of England’s bright prospects. He joined Liverpool as a teenager in 2012 and later secured a £15 million switch to AFC Bournemouth in 2016, then a club-record transfer.

Despite flashes of potential, his career has been marked by inconsistency and challenges both on and off the pitch.

Overall, Ibe made 54 senior appearances for Liverpool between 2012 and 2016, finding the net on four occasions during his time at Anfield.

Although he was often deployed as an impact player, he was regarded as one of the club’s promising young attackers during that period.

Following his move away from Merseyside, Ibe featured 93 times for AFC Bournemouth across all competitions. Of those appearances, 78 came in the Premier League, underlining the regular opportunities he was given in England’s top flight.

Over his four-year spell with the Cherries, he scored five goals and contributed in attacking roles mainly from the wing, according to figures published by Transfermarkt.

