Founder and Head Pastor of Blessed Generation Chapel International (BGCI), Pastor Prince Osei, has stirred emotions online with his latest Facebook post.

The preacher took to social media to remind his congregation and followers of his humble beginnings, sharing throwback photos from his early years.

Pastor Prince Osei rocks torn clothes in old photos

The ex-husband of award-winning Ghanaian media personality and singer Empress Gifty went viral after posting nostalgic photographs of himself from his struggling days.

In the old images, Pastor Prince Osei was seen wearing torn clothes and oversized, worn-out shoes during a photoshoot. The photos present a stark contrast to his current polished and respected appearance.

The touching throwback pictures have evoked sadness and reflection among many social media users, as they highlight his journey from hardship to his present status as a man of God.

Through the post, he inspired many of his followers by reminding them of the challenges he faced in his youth before answering his divine calling.

Pastor Prince Osei rocks stylish ensemble

Pastor Princ Osei has flaunted his lavish lifestyle on social media after struggling to make it in life after divine intervention.

The man of God looked dapper in a turtleneck wool sweatshirt and matching jacket as he posed in front of a plush apartment with trees.

Empress Gifty's ex-husband style his classy look a black hat and wrote a motivational quote online to inspire his fans.

