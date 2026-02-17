Prophet Emmanuel Adjei has addressed the difference between giving prophesie s and making predictions come to pass

s In a viral video, the man of God detailed why a lot of prophecies from great pastors in the country mostly fail to materialise

The explanation from Prophet Emmanuel Adjei has courted massive attention on social media as users shared varied opinions

Founder and leader of Prayer Palace Ministry International, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, has detailed the clear distinction between giving prophecies and the predictions manifesting.

Speaking to his congregants in a viral TikTok video on Sunday, February 17, 2026, the man of God emphatically stated that prophesying about someone and it coming to pass as predicted are two different things.

According to him, prophecy is just a word from God, and that does not mean it will automatically come to pass. He claimed that for the message to materialise, the one delivering it must have some power.

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei explained that immediately a word is given, principalities around immediately start to work against it to prevent its materialisation, and so the vessel must be prepared to also work towards it.

“That is why when I give a prophecy to someone, I ask the person to go, and immediately I begin to pray and work towards it. You don't just give prophecies and go and sleep,” he stated.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Emmanuel Adjei below:

Prophet Nigel Gaisie speaks on prophesies materialising

Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM’s Start Chat, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, who was explaining why people have issues trusting prophets whose predictions do not always come to pass, detailed that men of God are not infallible.

According to him, they are human beings and may not get everything right, but even with that, no genuine pastor gets every prediction right.

“No genuine prophet gets prophecies coming to pass 100%. No genuine prophet. You cannot be a genuine prophet and have your prophecies be 100 per cent. If you do that, it becomes a mechanical prophecy,” he said.

“Sometimes you get it wrong because you're a human being. Sometimes you can get the interpretation wrong. But you say you're a man of God, you're a prophet of God. You are not God. It should not be 100%. Only God is perfect. You hear from God, I hear from God, I see from God, I perceive from God, I sense from God, but I am a human being,” he added.

Reactions to Prophet Emmanuel Adjei’s explanation

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Prophet Emmanuel Adjei’s remarks:

Joe Sam wrote:

“The reason why a lot of prophecies are not fulfilled is that our prophets nowadays are not prayerful, but they just give predictions to gain praise from men.”

Riddick Xander wrote:

“I don't agree. If you tell someone he/she is going to die, and he cries to God like Hezekiah, it can be reversed.”

Mc Dollar wrote:

“Yes, Papa, my spiritual father always talks about this, and so he always has to make sure that he works on every prophecy he gives to us.”

Nayak wrote:

“Exactly, prophecy becomes fully manifested and fulfilled when it's backed by power.”

Adusei Amoako wrote:

“Your prayers yielding results are more powerful than a pastor prophesying to you. No prophecy is greater than the word of God.”

Watch the X video of Prophet Emmanuel Adjei giving a prophecy to his congregant below:

Source: YEN.com.gh