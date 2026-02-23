Brazilian influencer Bianca Dias, 27, reportedly died on February 19, 2026, just days after undergoing major cosmetic surgery

A close friend disclosed that she suffered a pulmonary clot and seizures before being pronounced dead at the hospital

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the tragedy, with many pointing to the dangers of cosmetic surgeries

Grief has engulfed friends, fans, and loved ones of Brazilian influencer Bianca Dias after she reportedly died days after undergoing plastic surgery.

27-Year-Old Popular Influencer Bianca Dias Dies Weeks After Cosmetic Surgery, Friends Heartbroken

Dias, 27, was a popular social media influencer who documented her life as a glamorous model to her tens of thousands of followers.

She reportedly died on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

A close friend said she had recently undergone a cosmetic surgery procedure and was recovering at home when she suffered fatal complications.

“She had a pulmonary clot, had two seizures, and when she arrived at the hospital, she was no longer alive,” Giovanna Borges said, according to US Weekly.

She added: “I want to thank the countless messages, thank you all who took the time to worry and send messages. If you can pray for the family regardless of religion, I will be extremely grateful! 🤍.”

A wake was reportedly held for the deceased influencer in Sao Paulo on Friday, February 20.

What happened to Bianca Dias?

American tabloid TMZ shared more details about the Brazilian influencer’s death in a report, noting that she was recuperating at a family beach house located at Guarujá when she started experiencing shortness of breath.

The publication said she was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, could not be saved.

TMZ reported that her death occurred 18 days after her surgery, while adding that her suspected cause of death, a pulmonary clot, is a known risk associated with cosmetic surgeries.

Reactions to Bianca Dias’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of Bianca Dias after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Kova Kalhua said:

"Lack of money has saved so many of us."

c.c.marie123 wrote:

"Probably a BBL! It’s the most dangerous plastic surgery with the highest mortality rate, which is why a lot of top-rated doctors either never did it or stopped doing it a while back!! We all know the risks!"

FFBTiff/Skin Expert & Injector commented:

"Let’s correct this, pulmonary clot isn’t just associated with cosmetic procedures, it can happen anytime you go under the knife."

Panda said:

"She died doing what she loved."

