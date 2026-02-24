Stephen Adom Kyei Duah attended the funeral of his uncle, Togbe Vincent Kwaku Duah, who is tagged as his second father, in Vakpo on February 21, 2026

The ceremony was marked by emotional tributes and traditional rites as family and community members gathered to honour the late elder

A touching moment was captured when Adom Kyei Duah visited the cemetery to bid his uncle a final farewell as he was laid to rest

On February 21, 2026, the people of Vakpo in the Volta Region gathered to say their final goodbyes to Togbe Vincent Kwaku Duah.

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah mourns at the final resting place of his second father. Image credit: Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, Mawunyo243

Source: TikTok

It was not just another funeral. It was a day filled with emotion, memories, and heartfelt tributes for a man many described as a strong pillar in his family and community.

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah was there in person to mourn his uncle, whom he regarded as a second father. Those close to the family say the bond between them was deep and personal.

Throughout the ceremony, he remained calm and composed, joining relatives and well-wishers to honour the life of the late elder.

The funeral observed traditional customs of the area, with family members dressed in mourning cloth, elders seated in respect, and heartfelt words shared about the life Togbe Vincent Kwaku Duah lived.

Many spoke about his wisdom, guidance, and the role he played in shaping the lives of younger relatives.

One of the most emotional moments came later at the cemetery.

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah spotted at Vakpo cemetery

In a video that has since circulated, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah was seen standing quietly as his uncle was lowered into the grave.

For those present, it was a reminder that beyond public titles and recognition, family always comes first.

The burial in Vakpo was not only a moment of grief, but also a celebration of a life that left lasting memories in the hearts of many.

