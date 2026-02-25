Ghanaian DJ and music producer DJ Breezy has lost his father, Benjamin Sika Nartey, making the sombre announcement on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

It is not known when DJ Breezy's father passed away, but his announcement showed his funeral had already been scheduled.

According to the funeral invitation the music producer shared on Instagram, his father will be laid to rest on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Amlakpo-Ada in the Greater Accra Region, after a wake-keeping on Friday, February 27, 2026.

A burial service will be held at the Amlakpo- Ada Presby School Park on Saturday morning, before his interment at the Amlakpo-Ada Cemetery, and the final funeral rites later in the day.

The funeral for the 58-year-old will be climaxed with a Thanksgiving service at the Amlakpo-Ada Presbyterian Church on Sunday.

Accompanying the funeral were photos showing the life of DJ Breezy over the years, including some of their father-and-son moments together.

Sharing the photos, the former in-house producer of D-Black's Black Avenue Muzik noted that the passing of his father had affected him so much, especially because his mother and grandmother had also passed.

"REST IN PEACE MY SOLDIER!! 🫡 LOVE YOU DAD ♥️ still in denial but … You’ve fought a good fight, but God had a different plan. 2025 !!! A year I’ll never forget!! So many ups and downs… one moment everything looks fine, the next moment everything falls apart. The hardest part was grieving while still having to work as a DJ and music producer… NO CHOICE !! … Show up !! Put on a Fake smile, perform at shows and events while dying inside, that was my reality throughout the December period… Getting lost in moments, friends tapping you asking “u good?“ every second… little did they know, man was dying inside. Lost my last man and life’s been HELL since …. I never imagined I would lose all my parents at this age… !!! First my MUM, then my GRANDMA, and now my DAD. Still can’t believe I have to navigate this life with no parents but GOD DEY🙏🏿 I want to sincerely thank the doctors & staff at UGMC and KorleBu for standing with us and fighting from the beginning of 2025 until his final moments. You truly did God’s work, and I’m grateful. 🙏🏿 Lastly, let me say… get close to your parents and cherish every moment with them, because tomorrow is never promised. Create memories and appreciate every second. My Life won’t be the same without them, but I know i got angels watching over me. I’m glad they witnessed the man they raised and how proud I made them feel… I’ll continue to make them proud till my last breath on this earth. SO HELP ME GOD 🙏🏿 REST IN PEACE MY SOLDIER 🫡👊🏾 TILL WE MEET AGAIN.♥️"

DJ Breezy's father was 58.

Who is DJ Breezy?

Born Patrick Sika-Nartey on April 12, 1990, DJ Breezy is a multi-talented creative who works as a disc jockey, songwriter, record producer, and audio engineer.

Having started music production in her late teens in 2008, he shot to fame after joining D-Black's Black Avenue Musik in 2012.

In 2015, he was nominated for Producer of the Year at the All Africa Music Awards and won Producer of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards.

Notable among the songs he has produced are Joey B's Tonga, Castro and D-Black's Seihor, Akoo Nana's Me Yadaw, D-Black and Castro's Personal Person, Kontihene and Yaa Pono's Dedeede, and VVIP's Selfie, among others.

Watch the YouTube video of Joey B's Tonga, one of DJ Breezy's biggest his:

Reactions to DJ Breezy's father's passing

The announcement from DJ Breezy left many people saddened. They took to the comments section to console him. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

dblackgh said:

"Sincere condolences, Patrick, Love & Light ❤️🙏🏾"

giftyb_ said:

"❤️ Rest in peace, Daddy."

henrymensah2 said:

"💐🕊️❤️ Keep you head up bro. My sincere condolences 🤍."

official_mawufemor said:

"My condolences, Breezy…sending prayers of strength and comfort."

