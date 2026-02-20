TikTok star, Headucator, has broken his silence on the controversial videos of Yaytseslav and the Ghanaian women

The cross-dresser detailed what he would have done in the event the Russian crossed his path

Headucator’s reactions to the clips have caused a massive stir on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions

Popular TikToker, Headucator, has reacted to the Russian man, Yaytseslav's escapades with Ghanaian women that caused outrage on social media.

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, massive tension erupted online after a Russian man, Yaytseslav, whose real name is Vladislov Lyulkov’s escapades with Ghanaian women surfaced.

Information that emerged indicated that the man in question often moved around the Accra Mall area, where he got acquainted with shoppers and other passersby, and recorded their conversations to share online.

According to a report by Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossip24 TV, in many instances, Yaytseslav convinced the ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him and even got them to visit his residence later, after which he recorded and uploaded them to his social media platforms.

The Russian man reportedly shared a summary of each encounter on his Telegram, while other private videos were shared in a private channel at a fee. According to reports, the videos were shared without the consent of the ladies.

Following the incident, many public figures and celebrities shared their thoughts, and Headucator added his voice.

TikToker Headucator speaks on Russian man's videos

Speaking in a recent video that has caught the attention of many, Headucator, who happens to always dress like a female, expressed his disapproval of the clips detailing what he would have done if Yaytseslav met him and mistook him for a woman.

According to the TikToker, he would have pretended to be a lady and followed the Russian man to his apartment to teach him a lesson.

"The Russian Man should thank his God that he didn't meet me to come with him. I would've pretended to be a girl and followed him to his apartment," he said

“How can you come to my country and do this to my girls?” he added.

Headucator suggested that he would have been willing to push the situation to its limits to teach Yaytseslav a lesson.

Watch the Instagram video of Headucator below:

Reactions to Headucator’s views on Yaytseslav saga

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Headucator shared his opinion about the Russian man's escapades.

Leonard Strongtower wrote:

“Headucator has to take revenge for Ghanaian girls because we won't agree.”

Asare Joyce wrote:

“So finally he has accepted that he is not a girl. Glory be to God.”

Ebo Jame wrote:

“This is how we want it in the town. I support this with 100 bags of cement.”

Ebenezer Mawuvi wrote:

“Today, we need you more than the president of this country.”

Mama Lizzy wrote:

“The sisterhood is very proud of you. He should dare to come to Ghana again.”

Watch the TikTok video of Oheneni Adazoa reacting to the Russian man's videos:

Oheneni Adazoa speaks on Russian man's videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Sompa FM's presenter, Oheneni Adazoa's reaction to the Russian man's escapades with Ghanaian women.

According to her, she was very happy about the controversy because she had been advising women on infidelity; however, they always turned a deaf ear to her advice, asking the husbands of the married victims to divorce them to serve as a deterrent to other ladies.

She claimed greed and social pressure may have forced the victims to make what she described as "such a careless decision".

