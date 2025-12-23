A sibling of Daddy Lumba's family head has shared an update on the alleged burial place of the late singer amid speculations

In a video, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's sister also spoke about her brother's legal tussle with the late singer's sister, Ernestina Fosu

Daddy Lumba's family head's sister's remarks about the late music legend's burial place have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

A sister of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, the head of Daddy Lumba's family, has broken her silence on the whereabouts of the late highlife singer's burial site days after his funeral service on December 13, 2025.

Daddy Lumba died at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, at the age of 60 on July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

Several important Ghanaian dignitaries, including Nana Acheampong, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman Wontumi, Lil Win and Dr Frank Amoakohene, attended the solemn event.

Some family members of the late Daddy Lumba, including his children, younger sister Faustina Fosu, Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and second wife Odo Broni, were present to bid farewell to the late singer.

The late musician's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, Papa Shee, and other members of the immediate family did not attend the funeral service due to their dispute with the Abusuapanin over the funeral arrangements and their court cases.

Following the solemn event, speculations about the exact location of the late Daddy Lumba's burial place have emerged on social media.

The YouTube video of Daddy Lumba's funeral is below:

Abusuapanin's sister shares Daddy Lumba's site location

In an interview with blogger and YouTuber Der MadKing, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's sister spoke about the legal battle between Daddy Lumba's sister and the family head, which almost led to the halt of the late singer's funeral service.

Speaking about the late highlife musician's resting place, she alleged that the mortal remains of the late highlife singer were buried in one of his residences in Accra in accordance with his will.

She said:

"He (Abusuapanin) said Daddy Lumba stated in his will that he should be buried in one of his houses in Accra."

The TikTok video of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's sister speaking about the location of Daddy Lumba's burial site is below:

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin's sister's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jeff Kofi Asamoah commented:

"That means DL was buried in his house."

Bigtym Scadio said:

"Oh Aberewa, bring the secret out o."

Ampim Maku wrote:

"The old lady brought the secret 😛."

Proph Vee commented:

"Like brother, like sister 🤣🤣."

Blogger searches for Daddy Lumba's grave

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a blogger searched for Daddy Lumba's grave during his visit to a cemetery in Parkoso.

During his search, he came across the late Kofi B's burial site at the Asante Akyem Agogo cemetery.

The blogger also appealed to Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin to share the exact location of Daddy Lumba's resting place with the public.

