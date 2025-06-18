Mr Godfred Opoku, in a video, opened up about his health challenges and hiatus from the Kumawood movie industry

The veteran Kumawood actor shared that he had been living with Glaucoma for the past 15 years

Mr Godfred Opoku also opened up about the financial challenges he faced due to his inability to feature in movies

Veteran Kumawood actor Mr Godfred Opoku has opened up about his longstanding health challenges and hiatus from the movie industry.

The actor's colleague Osoode recently visited his residence to check on him and donate some items for his daily upkeep.

During their interaction, Mr Godfred Opoku shared that he has been battling Glaucoma for 15 years. He noted that he was diagnosed with the medical condition in 2010 and initially had no knowledge about it, as his eyesight was clear.

The veteran Kumawood actor noted that he discovered his left eye was not working properly after following the advice of a medical practitioner, who went on a Kumasi-based radio station, Luv FM, during a Glaucoma Week awareness campaign.

He stated that he later visited a nearby medical facility, where a doctor suspected that he had developed Glaucoma and referred him to another hospital in the Ashanti Region, where it was confirmed.

Mr Godfred Opoku noted that his condition began to worsen about five years ago, making his vision blurry. He said he had been receiving treatment for his condition and had developed cataracts.

The veteran Kumawood actor, who has starred in movies alongside top stars like Lil Win, Kwaku Manu, and Agya Koo, said he had decided not to undergo any surgery for his eye condition at 74. He said he made the difficult decision after seeing many of his agemates completely lose their eyesight after undergoing surgeries.

He noted that he would continue to treat his eye condition with the regular eyedrops prescribed by his doctor. He shared that he still moves around well despite his health challenge.

Mr Godfred Opoku also disclosed that he was experiencing some financial woes due to the economic hardships in Ghana and his inability to frequently feature in movie roles.

Opoku's remarks about health challenges stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Estherlinesarpon commented:

"I love this man so much because everything about him reminds me of my beautiful dad. 🥰 May you live long. 🙏😊."

Onipamu Baah said:

"Oh this man 😭 God save him. 🙏🏻🙏🏻."

Beauty at its best commented:

"Kumawood paaa de33, look at the shoes."

Queen Akosua Eezi commented:

"I always see him in Mampong, his hometown 💓💓."

Diamond Adari wrote:

"He is a very respectful man. Aww, the way I love this man, hmm."

Senior Prophet Father Bright commented:

"Mr Godfred Opoku, I really love how he speaks English. So lovely 😍."

Bra Kobby said:

"The most respectful man in Kumawood movies. In fact, I have not seen these men insulting in a movie before, but they always take their land in the movie. 🥰."

