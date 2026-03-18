The court drama among Daddy Lumba's family members deepened as Abusuapanin Tupac filed another case against “Team Legal Wives’ celebration of life

Reports indicated that the suit is to put an injunction on any form of advertisement concerning Lumba's second funeral, whether it is clothes or billboards

This came after Tupac's earlier injunction to cancel the planned celebration of life for the late highlife artist was adjourned to Monday, March 23, 2026

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Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu, widely known as Abusuapanin Tupac, has allegedly filed another case against the celebration of life for Daddy Lumba by ‘Team Legal Wives’.

Abusuapanin Tupac allegedly files a second case against the celebration of life organised for Daddy Lumba. Image credit: Maame Akosua Hayford, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

Following the highlife legend's burial rite on December 13, 2025, Papa Shee and members of “Team Legal Wives” announced there would be a second funeral ceremony for Lumba.

According to him, the controversial second rite would be held from March 28 through to March 29, in Accra, indicating that it would be a celebration of a life well lived by the legend.

After his announcement, reports emerged that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had been granted permission by the Accra High Court to seek an injunction against the event.

In subsequent interviews, Daddy Lumba's family head reiterated his plan to stop the second funeral from happening several weeks after the first one was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on December 13, 2026.

He slammed Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh for refusing to attend the late musician’s funeral, blaming them for how things turned out.

On Thursday, March 5, 2026, Tupac's legal representatives, Daddy Lumba's immediate family members, and evangelist Papa Shee and their lawyers appeared at the Accra High Court for a hearing.

Court adjourns Abusuapanin's injunction case

After a short hearing at the High Court, Abusuapanin Tupac's wish was not granted as the judge who preceded the house adjourned the case to Monday, March 23, 2026.

Speaking after the court appearance, the lawyer for the late Daddy Lumba's immediate family shared more details about Abusuapanin Tupac's injunction on the second funeral.

The lawyer also stated that the planned Celebration of Life event by the maternal family was not a new matter for Abusuapanyin Tupac to seek an injunction against.

The Instagram video of the lawyer is below:

Abusuapanin Tupac files second injunction

Reports that have emerged indicate that the family head of the late Daddy Lumba had filed another case against plans to hold a second funeral.

In a video shared by the Instagram blogger, Ghanafuonsem, the new application is to halt any advertisement activities being made about the upcoming event.

This includes clothes, billboards, or any activities put in place for the organisation of the supposed celebration of life.

This came after AI-generated videos and photos went viral, showcasing some family members of Daddy Lumba rocking the purported clothes to be worn to the event.

It is believed the video might have triggered Abusuapanin Tupac to allegedly take his current step.

The Instagram video is below:

The Ga Traditional Council storms Daddy Lumba's house to summon occupants for burying him in his East Legon mansion. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, KSBEN TV

Source: Instagram

Ga-Dangbe authorities storm Lumba's residence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ga traditional authorities stormed Daddy Lumba's residence at East Legon to summon its occupants over alleged reports of the musician being buried there.

In a video, representatives of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse clashed with Daddy Lumba's mother-in-law, Aunty Cece, who was at the home but claimed to be a stranger visiting someone there.

The scene sparked a massive reaction on social media with users questioning the intention behind Aunty Cece’s actions.

Source: YEN.com.gh