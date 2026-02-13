Maame Ode has finally disclosed why she joined the popular marriage association, Team Legal Wives, despite being a third wife

In a video, the prominent traditional singer details the huge amount of money she was offered before she joined the team

The revelation has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians express disbelief while they drop comments

The renowned Ghanaian traditional singer, Maame Ode, has disclosed surprising details of how she was offered a huge amount of money to join the popular association, Team Legal Wives.

Maame Ode explains why she decided to join the popular marriage association, Team Legal Wives.

Following the death of the highlife legend Daddy Lumba, a dispute emerged between the two wives of the singer, leading to the birth of the association, ‘Team Legal Wives’.

In a couple of videos that went viral, it was believed Maame Ode had joined the team. In one of the footage, she released a song for Akosua Serwaa (Daddy Lumba's first wife), who was the reason for the association.

The traditional singer also joined other members to give Akosua Serwaa a warm welcome when she last visited Ghana for an alleged meet and greet.

Maame Ode exposes Team Legal Wives

Speaking in a group TikTok live session sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maame Ode details why she joined the Team Legal Wives association.

According to her, she was a third wife, and it never crossed her mind to associate herself with the team, but one member, whom she referred to as HisRoyal offered her GH¢40,000

“I never planned to join Team Legal Wives. HisRoyal gave me GH¢ 40,000 from her pocket money to join them. She wanted me to support the association,” Maame Ode said.

She further disclosed that HisRoyal heeded to her words and gave her the amount as promised.

The Instagram video of Maame Ode is below:

Papa Shee accused of taking donation money

Maame Ode’s statement came after a dispute broke out between members of Team Legal Wives over money issues.

A leading member of the group, Asante Queen, came under heavy scrutiny after she was accused of embezzling donations they had solicited online.

To maintain her innocence, she explained in a TikTok Live session on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, that some Ghana-based members took GH₵20,000 from the donations to file Akosua Serwaa's appeal in her dispute with Odo Broni.

She alleged that Papa Shee took some money and appeared not to have mentioned it to the other members of their group.

Ashante Queen claimed that the evangelist initially denied the claim during an offline conversation with Akosua Serwaa and other members, but later admitted to taking money the said money.

Maame Ode's remark sparks reactions

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Menaye wrote:

“You guys have not been fair to Daddy Lumba at all, oh my God. Hmm.”

Alleyes wrote:

“Eiiii, Lumba case yi de33 saa most people are cashing out paaa. Obi fie asem.”

Obaapanin Abena Kona wrote:

“Eii, so because of money you joined. Maame Ode, are u that hungry? Wow!”

Godhears wrote:

“So the signing fee was GH¢40,000.”

The Instagram video of Team Legal Wives blasting Maame Sika over her relationship with Rev Obofour is below:

The traditional singer, Maame Ode, details how she was given GH¢40,000 to join Team Legal Wives.

