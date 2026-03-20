Nigerian streamer Shank was involved in a frightening car accident on the Lagos highway on Thursday, March 19, 2026

Footage of the incident, which happened during the controversial content creator's livestream, has emerged on social media

Nigerian streamer Shank had previously been involved in a similar car accident along with an associate in December 2025

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Popular Nigerian streamer and skit maker Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, popularly known as Shank Comics, has been involved in a serious car accident in Lagos.

Nigerian streamer Shank gets involved in a serious car accident in Lagos during a livestream on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Photo source: Shankcomics

Source: Facebook

Several Nigerian media outlets, including Instablog9ja, shared footage of the incident on social media.

What happened to Nigerian streamer Shank?

Streamer Shank was involved in a car accident while livestreaming in his luxury car on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

The incident occurred when the skit maker entered his Mercedes-Benz and showcased his driving skills on the Lagos highway while interacting with his numerous subscribers on the livestream.

Shank's car hit another vehicle and appeared to sustain damage as he drove at top speed on the highway.

The footage captures the moment his camera fell onto the car floor, followed by sudden silence and faint rattling, leaving viewers in a state of panic.

An update on Shank's medical condition has not been made public, with his fans expressing concern about his well-being after the car accident.

The popular streamer's team has also not released any statement to address the situation.

The latest incident marked the second time Shank had been involved in a serious car accident while livestreaming in recent months.

In November 2025, the content creator survived a severe car accident during a live stream. T

The luxury vehicle, owned by his collaborator Habby Forex, suffered extensive front-end damage, rendering it inoperable.

Despite the dramatic turn of events, Shank and Habby emerged unscathed from the accident.

The X video showing Nigerian streamer Shank's latest car accident is below:

Ghanaian streamer OK Elvis involved in accident

Ghanaian streamer and social media personality OK Elvis was involved in a serious road accident in Canada.

In a video, the streamer shared details of a frightening road accident he survived, leaving many of his followers relieved after seeing the condition of his damaged car.

According to OK Elvis, he was a short distance from reaching home when the unexpected happened.

Speaking during the live stream, he said everything seemed normal before the situation changed within seconds.

“I was driving, and it was left with just fifteen minutes for me to get home, just fifteen minutes,” he told viewers while recounting the moment.

Before he even realised what was happening, the vehicle had crashed into a barricade, leaving the car wrecked.

Ghanaian streamer OK Elvis survives a terrifying road accident near his home and shows off the damage to his car. Image credit: OK Elvis

Source: Instagram

During the live video, OK Elvis turned the camera to show the extent of the destruction.

The front section of the car sustained significant damage, with the bumper completely removed and parts of the vehicle visibly broken.

The car's airbags had also deployed during the crash, a sign of the impact.

Despite the frightening situation and the condition of the vehicle, OK Elvis assured viewers that he was safe and did not sustain serious injuries.

Nigerian streamer Shank's car accident stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Dizneyx commented:

"He should serve at least six months in jail, and his license should be suspended."

Korede_ wrote:

"He don crash GLE? The way he holds the steering wheel is giving an amateur."

Ogheneminehhhhh said:

"I hope nothing happened to him, sha."

Peller involved in car crash after breakup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Peller was involved in a car crash on Sunday, December 14, 2025, after his breakup with his partner, Jarvis.

The Nigerian streamer was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment following the incident, which occurred during a livestream.

Peller's car accident evoked concerns among his fans on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh