Shatta Wale's daughter, Cherissa, is now studying at Ghana International School (GIS) and participated in the TGMA Initiative

Music artistes Medikal and others engaged students, promoting positive vibes and education at the GIS event

Mixed social media reactions have followed Cherissa's appearance, praising Shatta Wale's parenting choices and school choice

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Dancehall music superstar Shatta Wale's first daughter, Cherissa, is currently studying at the Ghana International School (GIS).

Cherissa was spotted among the students of the prestigious school during a clinic organised by Charterhouse as part of the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

The 2026 TGMA is set to come off in May, with the nominees' list already released by organisers.

Ahead of the main event, the organisers visited GIS on March 24, 2026, for what has been dubbed the TGMA in Schools Initiative.

The initiative saw Lalid, OliveTheBoy, and Medikal addressing students and sharing pieces of advice on various subjects.

Medikal, who is the ambassador for the National Youth Authority’s Red Means Stop campaign, urged the students to steer clear of illegal substances.

He later performed a short freestyle for the students, leaving them over the moon with excitement.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Shatta Wale's daughter schools at GIS

Among the excited students was Shatta Wale's 15-year-old daughter.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Cherissa was dressed in her GIS uniform, with braided hair and glasses.

She was seated among other students who listened to the guests with rapt attention.

Watch the Instagram video below:

The video of Cherissa at GIS comes a few months after her father's partner, Maali, announced that the young lady had been enrolled in a new school.

Maali shared a video of Cherissa's first day at the news school, which has turned out to be GIS.

Before her enrollment at GIS, Cherissa had graduated from the Springforth Community School, an international institution located on the Trasacco Valley Road on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's daughter's GIS video

The video of Shatta Wale's daughter among students at the GIS TGMA Initiative has sparked mixed reactions online. While many praised Shatta for putting her in a good school, others described Cherissa as a rich kid. Others also felt it was not safe to bring out details about the musician's daughter's school.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

ericedwin969 said:

“Shatta Wale dey try oo 👏🏾…giving his daughter the best education, respect! ❤️❤️❤️”

yhawnharnah1 said:

"Dbee...She looks so calm and focused…well raised 🙌🏾”"

fafali.sap saida:

“Shatta Movement to the world! 😍😍😍😍Even the daughter dey shine ✨🔥”

sweet_maame_adwoa said:

"GIS? Ei Shatta no joke oo 🔥🔥Imagine sitting in class and your dad is Shatta Wale… pressure! 😂”

yaw_thursday said:

“If your father is Shatta Wale, you go learn well well 😂🔥”

Source: YEN.com.gh