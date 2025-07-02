Cherissa, the daughter of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, celebrated her 15th birthday on July 1, 2025

She hosted a dinner for her friends at a restaurant with the help of her father and stepmother, Maali

Many people admired Cherissa's elegance and how she strutted in her heels as she walked into the venue

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale threw a simple dinner party for his daughter Cherissa on her 15th birthday at a beautiful restaurant in Accra on July 1, 2025.

Shatta Wale's daughter dazzles at birthday dinner

Famous Ghanaian blogger GHHyper was the official blogger for the birthday dinner party for Cherissa, which was held at a plush restaurant.

In videos that surfaced on social media, Shatta Wale's daughter was seen walking with elegance and poise with her step-mother, Maali, and two of Maali's friends.

For the event, Cherissa rocked a simple yet classy all-white outfit. She wore a tank top and a knee-high skirt designed with silver sparkling embellishments.

She strutted in heels while holding her iPhone Pro Max and flaunted her natural beauty with no makeup, with the only cosmetics seeming to be lip gloss.

The self-proclaimed dancehall musician's daughter wore her kinky natural hair styled into a bun, and her edges were neatly curled.

The video of Maali and Cherissa's arrival at the dinner is below:

Reactions to Cherissa's look for birthday

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo and several others took to the comment section of GHHyper's Instagram post to talk about their admiration for Cherissa.

They talked about how elegant and classy she looked for her birthday dinner. They also complimented her beautiful and natural look in the comment.

Shatta Wale's baby mama, Maali, accompanying the birthday celebrant to her dinner party, melted the hearts of many social media users who also highlighted the lovely bond between her and her step-daughter.

The reactions of social media users to the trending video of Cherissa at her 15th birthday party are below:

gloriaosarfo said:

"Cherissa is so pretty🔥🤍🔥Such a dark and lovely young girl🌹🤎🌹 An Awuraba ankasa👌🏾Happy 15th to her🎉💝🎉."

sweetysebi said:

"Maali is doing a great job with her. God bless you for loving her as your own ..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍."

mrs_mega87 said:

"Maali is doing a great job with her. God bless her."

mzzwinifred said:

"Maali is doing sooo well with her step-daughter. She’s a woman to keep 😍 woman who’ll love your child as hers is hard to find thesedays."

ashinor_instylegh said:

"This baby girl is a super model in the making… see how she struts with poise and grace wow!"

dancestafest24 said:

"Shatta Rissa more life princess 👸 🎂❤️🙌."

The video of Shatta Wale's arrival at the dinner party is also below:

Shatta Wale gifts his daughter Cherissa

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall star Shatta Wale's daughter celebrated her 15th birthday on July 1, 2025, with a classy dinner at a plush restaurant.

The proud father showed up at the event with gifts, including an iPad for Cherissa and smartphones for her friends who joined in her celebration.

Videos and photos from the event went viral, with many Ghanaians reacting to Shatta Wale's thoughtful gesture towards his child and also her friends.

