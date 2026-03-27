Braimah Kamoko has called on self-styled pastor Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, to render an unqualified apology to the Nae We royal house in Ga Mashie to help ease rising tensions

The boxer described Fire Oja’s actions as a clear sign of disrespect and disregard for the authority and decisions of the Nae We royal stool

Bukom Banku noted that although the people of Ga Mashie are known for their strong temperament, they are equally receptive to peace when genuine apologies are offered

Outspoken Ghanaian social media personality, Braimah Kamoko, widely known as Bukom Banku, has called on self-styled pastor Jedidiah Henry Kore, also known as Fire Oja, to apologise to the Nae We royal house in Ga Mashie following a brewing traditional dispute.

Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has weighed in on the ongoing tensions between self-styled pastor Jedidiah Henry Kore, widely known as Fire Oja, and the Nae We royal household in Ga Mashie.

Photo credit: Bukom Banku/Facebook, Fire Oja/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Bukom Banku, members of the Nae We royal house are deeply angered by the conduct of Fire Oja after a case involving him and a woman identified as Ola Maame was brought before them for adjudication.

He explained that tensions escalated after Fire Oja allegedly moved the matter to another royal house despite a ruling already being delivered by the Nae We traditional court.

Bukom Banku described the move as a serious act of disrespect and disregard for the authority of the Nae We royal stool, noting that such actions are not taken lightly within Ga customary structures.

The outspoken boxer stressed that the situation could spiral if not handled with urgency, urging Fire Oja to take immediate steps to make peace.

He added that while the people of Ga Mashie are known for their strong-willed and fiery nature, they are equally quick to embrace peace when genuine apologies are rendered.

Bukom Banku concluded by stressing that time is of the essence, urging Fire Oja to act swiftly and show respect to the Nae We royal house to restore calm.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Queenmother slams Fire Oja for disrespecting Nae We

Naa Okaitsoo Soyoo, Queenmother of Agbogbloshie in Accra, has weighed in on the controversy involving self-styled pastor Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, and the Nae We Traditional Court.

Photo credit: Fire Oja Facebook, Naa Soyoo/TIkTok

Source: Facebook

In a trending video, Naa Okaitsoo Soyoo expressed concern over what she describes as the blatant disregard for Ga traditional authorities by settlers residing in Accra.

She noted that many individuals flout the authority of the traditional leadership. When invited for questioning or correction, they respond defiantly, openly disrespecting Ga customs, a trend she described as worrying and in urgent need of containment.

She called on all traditional leaders to enforce the rules of the Ga land and ensure appropriate punitive measures are applied against those who choose to defy their authority.

The Queenmother made these remarks in relation to a recent incident where youth, acting on orders from the Nae We Traditional Court, attempted to bring Pastor Jedidiah Kore before the court.

According to her, Pastor Kore openly disrespected the traditional court’s authority after the court issued a ruling in a case involving him and a woman identified as Ola Maame.

She emphasised that the Nae We Traditional Court serves as an arbitration body with the authority to adjudicate disputes brought before it.

When the youth approached Pastor Fire Oja at his church auditorium, efforts to secure his compliance led to a scuffle between some church members and the youth.

Naa Okaitsoo Soyoo further clarified that there was no intention to use force; however, in the heat of the moment, exchanges of words escalated, resulting in a few individuals sustaining minor bruises.

Ga youth spit fire over Fire Oja

YEN.com.gh reported that a concerned youth leader in Accra, Nii Lantey Okunka, has called on the leadership of traditional councils across all Ga communities to impose an embargo on self-styled prophet Jedidiah Henry Kore for allegedly disrespecting the Naa We Arbitration Court.

Nii Okunka expressed strong frustration at what he described as a blatant show of disrespect toward the traditional court, noting that it is composed of highly revered leaders under the Ga Traditional Authority and deserves due recognition and decorum.

Throwing more light on the matter, he explained that Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, reportedly walked out of the Naa We Arbitration Court after judgment was delivered in a case involving him and another traditional spiritual practitioner, Ola Maame.

Source: YEN.com.gh