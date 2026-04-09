Bishop Daniel Obinim's guest house at Ashaley Botwe, which was reported to be on fire, has now been brought under control as emergency teams worked swiftly to contain the blaze

Ghana National Fire Officers were deployed to the scene to battle the blaze, which occurred on a property housing his residence and church facilities

The incident has stirred concern online, with many noting this adds to the growing number of fire outbreaks currently trending, raising questions about safety measures in recent times

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have successfully brought under control a fire outbreak at one of Bishop Daniel Obinim’s properties in Ashaley Botwe.

Fire at Bishop Daniel Obinim's guest house in Ashaley Botwe is now under control by emergency teams. Image credit: Bishop Daniel Obinim/Facebook, dek360/Instagram

Source: UGC

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, April 9, 2026, affected the first floor of the story building, including the roof.

According to a report by Dek360 on Instagram, the property, which serves as a guest house for Bishop Obinim’s business operations, was quickly attended to by the Ghana National Fire Service.

Their swift response ensured that the blaze did not spread further.

The Fire Service is expected to release an official report detailing the aftermath and any losses incurred.

A video showing the current state of the property has emerged online, highlighting the extent of the damage to the first floor while confirming that the rest of the building remains intact.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Fire guts another Northern Region school

Meanwhile, Pong Tamale Senior High School became the latest high school in northern Ghana to record a fire outbreak.

Citi News reported that a blaze gutted parts of the girls’ dormitory on February 2. Preliminary information indicates that the fire originated from a washroom.

Firefighters from the Savelugu Fire Station were quickly deployed to the school and managed to contain and extinguish the blaze, preventing it from spreading to other dormitories and academic facilities on the campus.

The full extent of damage is yet to be determined, as assessments continue to establish the impact on students’ belongings and school property. The latest outbreak follows a series of similar incidents in recent weeks.

Fire service responds to a fire at a senior high school in the Northern Region. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

Also on February 2, 3News reported that a fire at Tolon Senior High School destroyed parts of a dormitory, displacing several students and damaging personal effects.

The fire service also responded to the fire and shared an update on Facebook.

On January 28, a major fire at the Northern School of Business affected nearly 900 female students.

At the time the Northern School of Business fire started, the students were in class, and therefore no injury was recorded. However, reports suggest that some of the students attempted to rush back to salvage their belongings as the fire continued to spread.

The recurring incidents have raised alarm among parents, education stakeholders and the general public, with growing calls for urgent interventions to improve fire safety measures in boarding institutions across the country.

Possible causes of SHS fires

In comments to YEN.com.gh, a fire safety expert, Alex King Nartey, noted some possible causes of the fire, even citing tablets used in schools.

"Some possible causes I have observed could be the free Tablets Given to Students is a Good move but should be regulated by School Authorities, especially its charging, as students might leave tablets charging under their Pillows as they leave for lectures.

"Ironing in dormitories is also a big problem that can lead to fires as students might forget to put off irons and leave for classes."

Nartey also noted well-known issues like faulty electrical wiring.

Fire service saves house from destruction

YEN.com.gh reported that firemen prevented a total disaster for a lucky landlord after controlling a blaze at a 12-bedroom property before things got out of hand at Akwakrom in the Central Region.

The personnel from the fire service prevented the fire from spreading beyond one room.

Source: YEN.com.gh