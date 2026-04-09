Renowned Ghanaian pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim’s fire prophecy for Fred Kyei Mensah surfaced after his house at Ashalley Botwe reportedly caught fire

The man of God had predicted doom for the music producer, claiming that he might be hit by a sad incident involving fire and water, which could cause his death

The resurfaced video has triggered massive concern reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians storming various platforms to share their varied opinions

A prophecy shared by Bishop Daniel Obinim for the music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah, has surfaced after his house caught fire, sparking concern on social media.

Obinim fire prophecy for Fred Kyei Mensah surfaces after his own house caught fire. Image credit: BishopObinimMinistries, MyNewsGh

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, reports emerged that a guest house owned by the preacher located at Ashalley Botwe School Junction in Accra had caught fire.

Viral videos that emerged on social media showed the distinctive yellowish-brown multi-storey structure burning, with smoke covering the entire vicinity.

According to mynewsgh, which broke the news and shared a video of the fire, the building was a guest house belonging to the founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The guest house is reportedly located on the same property where his lavish Ashalley Botwe residence and television station are located.

Officers of the Ghana National Fire Service are reportedly on-site and are battling to bring the blaze under control.

Bishop Obinim is no stranger to fire on his properties, as multiple reports indicate that the Tema branch of the International God’s Way Church caught fire on Thursday, February 13th 2020.

The Instagram video showing the blazing fire is below.

Obinim's prophecy for Kyei Mensah surfaces

Following the tragic fire incident concerning Obinim's house, an old video has surfaced where the man of God prophesied doom for Fred Kyei Mensah.

The music producer has shared the prediction during an interview that has triggered massive reactions.

In the footage, Fred disclosed that before the June 3 disaster at Circle in 2015, the man of God told him a serious doom involving fire, water and death would befall him.

According to Kyei Mensah, Obinim emphatically told him the prophecy would come to pass; however, he prayed for him to save him from death.

In the words of the media personality, the prophecy came to pass as predicted, as he lost his studio and some valuables to the June 3 fire and water incident.

Fred Kyei Mensah claims Bishop Obinim is a very powerful man of God, but unfortunately, certain controversies he found himself in made Ghanaians question his prophetic gift.

Ghanaians have questioned why the man of God saw that of Fred Kyei Mensah but couldn't see the recent fire outbreak at his house.

The TikTok video of Fred Kyei Mensah speaking about the prophecy is below:

Reactions to Bishop Obinim's prophecy

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Bishop Daniel Obinim's resurfaced prophecy for Fred Kyei Mensah.

Ama Bobbey wrote:

" Sometimes I wonder how men of God do not see things about them but will prophecy about others."

Freddie wrote:

"I know people would say, ' Why didn't he see his own coming. Is he God?"

Willy wrote:

" Obinim is a true prophet. He once prophesied about me, and it came to pass."

Bishop Obinim claims his son, Gifted, healed a physically challenged woman in church. Image credit: @obinimjnr, @georgeeni61

Source: Facebook

Bishop Obinim celebrates church overflow

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bishop Obinim jubilating over a massive crowd who pulled up at his church during an event celebrating a major milestone.

The man of God allegedly began experiencing low turnout at his church after an alleged false prophecy and other scandals about him went viral online.

Source: YEN.com.gh