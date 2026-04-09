A severe fire broke out at Bishop Daniel Obinim's gigantic guest house in Ashaley Botwe on Thursday, April 9, 2026

Following the incident, an old clip of the preacher sharing a doom prophecy about a fire incident has resurfaced

Bishop Daniel Obinim's resurfaced prophetic declaration has triggered massive debate among Ghanaians online

An old prophecy from controversial Ghanaian man of God Bishop Daniel Obinim has resurfaced following a fire incident at his reported property in Ashaley Botwe in Accra on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Bishop Obinim's old doom prophecy resurfaces after a fire outbreak at his guest house in Ashaley Botwe on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Photo source: @bishop.obinim.ministries, @dek360ghana

Source: TikTok

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, reports emerged that a guest house owned by the preacher located at Ashaley Botwe School Junction in Accra had caught fire.

Viral videos that emerged on social media showed the distinctive yellowish-brown multi-storey structure burning, with smoke covering the entire vicinity.

According to mynewsgh, which broke the news and shared a video of the fire, the building was a guest house belonging to the founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The guest house is reportedly located on the same property where his lavish Ashaley Botwe residence and television station are located.

Officers of the Ghana National Fire Service reportedly arrived at the scene of the fire incident and battled to bring the blaze under control.

The incident came six years after the Tema branch of his International God’s Way Church caught fire on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

According to reports at the time, the church caught fire while some electricians were working on one of the meters at the premises, which was faulty.

The Instagram video showing the fire incident at Bishop Obinim's guest house in Ashaley Botwe is below:

Obinim's past prophecy resurfaces after fire outbreak

In a prophecy he shared several months ago, Bishop Obinim claimed to have seen a huge fire incident that engulfed properties in a dream he had.

The controversial preacher claimed that he witnessed several individuals running for their lives during the wild fire which was spreading rapidly and following them.

Obinim claimed that only exceptional speedsters survived the fire incident he dreamt about.

He said:

"I saw a big fire consuming the earth, buildings and other properties and spreading rapidly. I saw many people running away. The speed at which they were running was not easy. The fire was moving faster than the speed of humans. It was only fast individuals whom the fire couldn't reach."

He also detailed other doomsday events he claimed God had shown him in his dream as he advised Ghanaians.

Bishop Daniel Obinim's guest house, located at Ashaley Botwe School Junction in Accra, reportedly catches fire. Image credit: BishopObinimMinistries, MyNewsGh

Source: Facebook

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim sharing the prophecy about his dream is below:

Reverend D.Y. Donkoh's church catches fire

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend D.Y. Donkoh's church caught fire on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Footage of the fire incident at the City of Wisdom Centre church emerged on social media.

Following the incident, Reverend D.Y. Donkoh publicly made an emotional plea for financial assistance.

Source: YEN.com.gh