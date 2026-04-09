Shatta Wale has denied ever accusing Stonebwoy of causing his mother's death and demands evidence

Stonebwoy recently claimed that Shatta Wale's personal attacks, especially the accusation, hindered their reconciliation

In a TikTok live session, Shatta Wale called Stonebwoy's allegation a false narrative and dared him to prove it

Shatta Wale has flatly denied ever accusing Stonebwoy of causing the death of his late mother, Catherine Satekla, and has challenged the BHIM Nation boss to produce evidence of the claim.

Shatta Wale denies claims that he accused Stonebwoy of killing his mother, Catherine Satekla. Photo source: @shattawalenima, @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy, in an Angel FM interview on March 25, 2026, alleged that Shatta Wale had accused him of being responsible for his mother's death.

Explaining his hug with Shatta Wale at the recent Black Stars fundraiser, Stonebwoy noted that the camaraderie was only out of respect for President John Mahama and did not mean that everything had been swept under the carpet.

According to him, Shatta Wale had constantly personalised his attacks on him and his family with the claim about his late mother.

Stonebwoy described the allegation as painful and unresolved, saying it remained a major obstacle to any reconciliation between them, because it was difficult for him to forgive Shatta and be cool with him without any proper apologies.

The interview led to a quick rebuttal from Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale's PR manager, whose 48-hour ultimatum for Stonebwoy to provide evidence triggered massive reactions from Shatta Movement fans.

Watch Stonebwoy's Angel FM on YouTube below:

Shatta Wale denies Stonebwoy's accusations

Weeks later, Shatta Wale has also denied his colleague's accusations during a live TikTok session on April 8, 2026.

Addressing the claim, the dancehall star dared Stonebwoy to bring proof of his claim, explaining that the supposed tweet being referenced was in response to a Joy FM post and not directed at Stone.

"If I ever said such a thing about Stonebwoy, then someone should prove it, because I do everything on the internet, especially when it comes to entertainment. That screenshot you are referring to, I was addressing Joy FM; it was an old video. I wasn't referring to Stonebwoy," Shatta Wale said.

The SM Boss dismissed the allegation as a false narrative, warning Stonebwoy to stop making claims he says are designed to paint him in a negative light.

"He keeps saying this all the time, and I keep asking myself why, because even if I lack sense, I would never make such a statement about someone's death. It's about time he stopped that. Why does he want people to see me as a bad person?" he questioned.

Watch the TikTok video of Shatta Wale's denial below:

Shatta Wale dares EOCO to arrest him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had hit out at EOCO over his detention and seizure of his yellow-coloured Lamborghini Urus

In a video from his Gomoa Easter Carnival performance, Shatta Wale warned EOCO of consequences if they had attempted an arrest

EOCO seized Shatta's Lamborghini and detained him in August 2025, a situation he claims led to a loss of money for him.

Source: YEN.com.gh