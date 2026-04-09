Shatta Wale Dares Stonebwoy: "Prove That I Said You Killed Your Mother"
- Shatta Wale has denied ever accusing Stonebwoy of causing his mother's death and demands evidence
- Stonebwoy recently claimed that Shatta Wale's personal attacks, especially the accusation, hindered their reconciliation
- In a TikTok live session, Shatta Wale called Stonebwoy's allegation a false narrative and dared him to prove it
Shatta Wale has flatly denied ever accusing Stonebwoy of causing the death of his late mother, Catherine Satekla, and has challenged the BHIM Nation boss to produce evidence of the claim.
Stonebwoy, in an Angel FM interview on March 25, 2026, alleged that Shatta Wale had accused him of being responsible for his mother's death.
Explaining his hug with Shatta Wale at the recent Black Stars fundraiser, Stonebwoy noted that the camaraderie was only out of respect for President John Mahama and did not mean that everything had been swept under the carpet.
According to him, Shatta Wale had constantly personalised his attacks on him and his family with the claim about his late mother.
Stonebwoy described the allegation as painful and unresolved, saying it remained a major obstacle to any reconciliation between them, because it was difficult for him to forgive Shatta and be cool with him without any proper apologies.
The interview led to a quick rebuttal from Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale's PR manager, whose 48-hour ultimatum for Stonebwoy to provide evidence triggered massive reactions from Shatta Movement fans.
Watch Stonebwoy's Angel FM on YouTube below:
Shatta Wale denies Stonebwoy's accusations
Weeks later, Shatta Wale has also denied his colleague's accusations during a live TikTok session on April 8, 2026.
Addressing the claim, the dancehall star dared Stonebwoy to bring proof of his claim, explaining that the supposed tweet being referenced was in response to a Joy FM post and not directed at Stone.
"If I ever said such a thing about Stonebwoy, then someone should prove it, because I do everything on the internet, especially when it comes to entertainment. That screenshot you are referring to, I was addressing Joy FM; it was an old video. I wasn't referring to Stonebwoy," Shatta Wale said.
The SM Boss dismissed the allegation as a false narrative, warning Stonebwoy to stop making claims he says are designed to paint him in a negative light.
"He keeps saying this all the time, and I keep asking myself why, because even if I lack sense, I would never make such a statement about someone's death. It's about time he stopped that. Why does he want people to see me as a bad person?" he questioned.
Watch the TikTok video of Shatta Wale's denial below:
Shatta Wale dares EOCO to arrest him
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had hit out at EOCO over his detention and seizure of his yellow-coloured Lamborghini Urus
In a video from his Gomoa Easter Carnival performance, Shatta Wale warned EOCO of consequences if they had attempted an arrest
EOCO seized Shatta's Lamborghini and detained him in August 2025, a situation he claims led to a loss of money for him.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh