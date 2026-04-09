A woman dragged the Ghanaian legendary gospel musician, Kweku Gyasi, to Oheneni Adazoa’s Sompa FM over a paternity issue

Although the singer denied knowing the lady in question, a DNA test conducted on the child also unveiled that he was not the father

Ghanaians have raised concerns as they claim the scandal was staged to bring the gospel artist to the spotlight after months of going low

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Ghanaians have raised an alarm after an unknown woman dragged the renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Kwesi Gyasi, to the Sompa FM relationship court hosted by Oheneni Adazoa.

Social media erupts as netizens claim Kweku Gyasi's paternity saga was staged. Image credit: Kweku Gyasi Ministries

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, a woman named Hannah appeared on the 'Sompa Nkomo' show and alleged that she had conceived a child with Kwaku Gyasi after a brief romantic affair many years ago.

According to the woman, she had met Kwaku Gyasi about 10 years ago. Amid their encounter, they reportedly had a “one-night stand”, in which she got pregnant.

However, she searched for the singer but couldn't reach out. Upon several attempts by her father to get Kwaku Gyasi to be responsible for the children, their efforts could not produce any results.

They decided to present the issue to Oheneni Adazoa to summon the gospel artist to show up and subsequently take up his responsibility as the father of the child.

Kweku Gyasi speaks on Sompa

Following the lady's narrative, Oheneni Adazoa indicated that, after the lady in question first came to her, she called Kweku Gyasi to discuss the issue with him. However, the gospel musician denied knowing the woman.

A call was put through to the singer during the show. Once again, Kweku Gyasi denied knowing the lady. He stated that he only met the lady after she came to him to help her with her musical career.

The woman further insisted that the gospel musician is the father of her child, sparking massive reactions on social media.

DNA results unveils identity of the child

Following their visit to a medical facility for a DNA test, the results proved that Kwaku Gyasi was not the biological father of the woman's 10-year-old child.

The DNA test results indicated that, despite the child belonging to the woman, they exonerated the gospel singer from the allegations that had been levelled against him.

Despite the test proving otherwise, Hannah continued to claim that Kwaku Gyasi was the father of her child.

The Facebook video from the show is below:

Reactions to Kweku Gyasi paternity saga

After coming across the video from the lifestyle show, some Ghanaians have alleged that the controversy might have been staged, claiming the story of the lady and Kweku Gyasi’s reply does not add up.

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Seidu wrote:

“Lol. He's about to release a new song, so they are doing this for publicity.”

Angel Golden wrote:

“It is settings to promote their song. You will later hear their song.”

Edem wrote:

“How can you tell me this story. All be settings.

Vincent wrote:

“ The two stories are not adding up. It's either one of them is telling lies, or they both agreed to do this.”

A woman drags Kweku Gyasi to Sompa FM over a paternity scandal. Image credit: Kwesi Gyasi Ministries

Source: Facebook

The TikTok video of Kweku Gyasi at Maame Tiwaa's one-week observation is below:

Kwaku Gyasi's appearance at Maame Tiwaa funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kweku Gyasi, on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, made a rare appearance at Maame Tiwaa's one-week observation with his associates.

The Canadian-based veteran gospel musician looked slimmer and in great physical shape with his shaved beard as he interacted with one of the attendees.

Source: YEN.com.gh