Social critic, Amaro Shakur, has called on the Minister of Transport to address the shortage of commercial vehicles on major roads across the country

Amaro Shakur said the lukewarm attitude of the Minister of Transport and his Deputy towards resolving the shortage of commercial vehicles in town is worrying

He has called on the Minister to reintroduce Metro Mass Transit and STC coaches on the roads to mitigate the shortage

Self-styled critic and social activist, Amaro Shakur has called on the Minister of Transport, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, and his Deputy, Mrs Dorcas Affo-Toffey, to resolve the growing scarcity of commercial vehicles in various transport stations across the country

The situation, according to Amaro, is a matter of grave concern, especially for commuters who have to join long winding queues for hours to catch buses to various destinations.

Amaru Shakur bemoans plight of commuters

Source: Facebook

He criticised the Ministry of Transport for its failure to resolving recent shortage of commercial vehicles on major roads.

In a TikTok video, he explained how commuters joined long queues and struggled through teeming crowds to catch buses to their destinations. The situation grows worse in the early hours of the morning when people were en-route to work and in the evenings on their way home.

He therefore called on the two government ministers in charge of Transport to take necessary steps to resolve the growing menace.

Commuters resort to walking long distances to their destination Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

He said there was a need for the Ministry to redirect the State Transport Corporation (STC) and Metro Mass Transit companies to reintroduce their buses on the streets of some regional capitals, including Kumasi and Accra, to address the growing menace.

“It is almost 8:00 pm, and look at the crowd of people gathered here in search of buses home. I don’t know what the Ministry is doing about this situation.

We always hear them talk about introducing buses to the streets to address this growing concern, but we are yet to see any action. Just imagine the struggle people here go through daily. I am appealing to the Minister of Transport, Hon. Joseph, and Hon. Dorcas to do something about this situation.”

Amaro Shakur is a popular social critic who uses TikTok as a tool to bring issues plaguing society to the attention of the government.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Peeps react to Amaro Shakur’s views

Some followers of Amaro Shakur on TikTok shared their opinions on the sentiments expressed.

Khobby commented:

Having the microphone doesn’t mean say anything. You don’t understand the situation. The transport unions are the ones causing this, the create the shortage in order to charge more.

Emmanuel noted:

How does this concern the transport Minister? I thought you guys said the fuel prices has been reduced, therefore everything is going on well. So, where from this shortage of trotro cars. Tell us what the minister should do about this?

Ghorges1 opined:

It is not only in Kumasi. The same thing is happening in every region. I think this is the sign that the economy is booming and a lot of people are able to go about their daily activities more than when the NPP was in power. The government needs to invest heavily in transport. Our population is growing.

Passengers protest against unapproved fares

An earlier report carried by Yen.com.gh, a group of passengers engaged in a heated argument with a trotro mate for charging unapproved fares.

The passengers expressed frustration over the unnecessary increase in transport fares during rush hours. They called on the relevant authorities to, as a matter of urgency, move to resolve the situation

Source: YEN.com.gh