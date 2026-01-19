Amaro Shakur is trending after a new video of him being presented with a car went viral on social media

He opened up at the presentation on the relationship he has with the benefactor, adding that she is not a politician

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have congratulated Amaro Shakur on becoming a car owner

Popular Ghanaian social commentator Amaro Shakur has been honoured with a car gift.

The car was gifted to the outspoken social commentator by business mogul Madam Linda Acrasey, the CEO of Linacks Company Limited

Social activist Amaro Shakur recieves brand new car from a business tycoon, Madam Linda Acrasey. Photo credit: @GH Brain/TikTok

A now-viral video sighted on the GH Brain page showed Amaro Shakur in a happy mood as he announced that he is now the owner of a new Toyota Belta.

He explained that he had known Madam Linda Acrasey for two years and praised the benevolence of the businesswoman, citing how she often gives money.

“After meeting her for the first day, she gifted me GH₵10,000 two days later. Since then, she has been giving me money.”

Turning attention to the car gift, Amaro Shakur disclosed that in 2024, Madam Linda Acrasey asked him what he wanted, to which he replied that he would be grateful to have a car.

“She said she was not going to make a promise, but would give me a car. I then got a driver’s license immediately. By God’s grace, on the 19th January, she called me to meet her. I even thought she would be giving me money, not knowing it was this nice car,” he said, smiling.

Ghanaian social activist Amaro Shakur gets a new car due to his work as a social commentator. Photo credit:@amaro shakur/TikTok

He then pronounced words of blessing on Madam Linda Acrasey for her generosity.

“I ask God to bless her, and I say that I am very grateful. I pray for a long life for her.”

At the time of writing the report, the video of Amaro Shakur being presented with the car had generated numerous reactions.

This comes a few days after Ralph St Williams, another social commentator, denied reports that he had received a new car from Ibrahim Mahama.

He stated that the reports were untrue and flatly denied getting a car from the businessman.

Reactions to Amaro Shakur’s car gift

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated Amaro Shakur and commended Linda Acrasey for her benevolence.

THE KING OF THE SPIRITS PAGE stated:

“MAY OUR DESTINY HELPERS LOCATE US… GOD BLESS OUR DESTINY HELPERS, LONG LIFE.”

King Lexis opined:

“God bless her so much to do more.”

quame_teye added:

“If you’re a pink poodle and you work hard in a thick forest, your hard work will always be noticed. Congratulations.”

derrickoffei01 stated:

“Thank you, mammy, for that gift. God bless you and your entire family.”

daanubasolomon indicated:

“Ama, thank you so much for your kindness.”

Appiah Stadium gifted a new car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that business mogul Ibrahim Mahama gifted Appiah Stadium a new car.

He disclosed this following President John Dramani Mahama's victory in the presidential election.

The President-elect's brother gave him the gift in appreciation for his staunch support and efforts to ensure the NDC returned to power.

