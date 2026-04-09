A woman who recently dragged Kweku Gyasi to Oheneni Adazoa’s Sompa FM over a paternity issue has reportedly been arrested

A DNA test conducted on the child unveiled that he was not the father, but the lady insisted that Gyasi was behind her pregnancy

The new update has caused a massive stir as concerned Ghanaians have flooded social media to share their mixed reactions

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Ghanaians have raised an alarm after an unknown woman dragged the renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Kwesi Gyasi, to the Sompa FM relationship court hosted by Oheneni Adazoa.

Social media erupts as netizens claim Kweku Gyasi's paternity saga was staged. Image credit: Kweku Gyasi Ministries

Source: Facebook

The host of "Sompa Nkomo", Oheneni Adazoa, announced the update after Ghanaians alleged that the controversy was staged to give the singer publicity.

In an official video shared on social media, the lady in question was being escorted by a police officer alongside the media personality.

Oheneni further clarified that the scandal was not staged, explaining that her show was not for "settings" as indicated by netizens.

According to reports, the arrest stemmed from the allegations levelled against Kwaku Gyasi, which a DNA test conducted exposed his claims to be false. Unfortunately, the police station she was taken to is yet to be known.

The new update has triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians have shared mixed reactions.

The Facebook video of the woman being taken to the police station is below:

Kweku Gyasi paternity sage

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, a woman named Hannah appeared on the 'Sompa Nkomo' show and alleged that she had conceived a child with Kwaku Gyasi after a brief romantic affair many years ago.

Following the lady's narrative, Oheneni Adazoa indicated that, after the lady in question first came to her, she called Kweku Gyasi to discuss the issue with him. However, the gospel musician denied knowing the woman.

A call was put through to the singer during the show. Once again, Kweku Gyasi denied knowing the lady. He stated that he only met the lady after she came to him to help her with her musical career.

The woman further insisted that the gospel musician is the father of her child, sparking massive reactions on social media.

To confirm the allegations, a DNA test was conducted, and the results proved that Kwaku Gyasi was not the biological father of the woman's 10-year-old child.

The DNA test results indicated that, despite the child belonging to the woman, they exonerated the gospel singer from the allegations that had been levelled against him.

Despite the test proving otherwise, Hannah continued to claim that Kwaku Gyasi was the father of her child.

The Facebook video from the show is below:

Reaction to the Woman's arrest

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after the woman was arrested.

Comfort wrote:

"When I read people saying it was settings, I laughed because the church of Pentecost, Kwaku Gyasi, gospel musician, we all know will not promote his song like this. So I told myself someone might impersonate him."

Ruth wrote:

"Someone impersonated him..ah, some women koraaa why?"

Foster wrote:

"My Lady, false allegations have landed so many people in prison ooo hmmmmm. It is good she has been arrested"

Cynthia wrote:

"So she couldn’t recognise the one that slept with her eiiii sister boi."

A woman drags Kweku Gyasi to Sompa FM over a paternity scandal. Image credit: Kwesi Gyasi Ministries

Source: Facebook

The TikTok video of Kweku Gyasi at Maame Tiwaa's one-week observation is below:

Kwaku Gyasi's appearance at Maame Tiwaa funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kweku Gyasi, on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, made a rare appearance at Maame Tiwaa's one-week observation with his associates.

The Canadian-based veteran gospel musician looked slimmer and in great physical shape with his shaved beard as he interacted with one of the attendees.

Source: YEN.com.gh