Award-winning musician, Diana Asamoah, is in the spotlight after a new video of her "slaying for Christ" surfaced on social media

The gospel artist was seen in heavy makeup and blonde hair as she flaunted her beauty, causing a massive stir

The viral video has sparked massive reactions from her fans and social media users, as they dropped comments

Popular gospel musician Diana Asamoah is at the centre of attention once again following the emergence of a viral video of her slaying in heavy makeup and blonde hair.

Ghanaian musician Diana Asamoah trends after appearing in a video with heavy makeup and blonde hair.

In the video that has become a hot topic online, the gospel hit maker is seen flaunting her new appearance, which caught many observers off guard.

The footage first projected Diana Asamoah without makeup or blonde hair. After a few seconds, the beautiful face of the musician came to light, sparking admiration.

Diana Asamoah was looking confident and joyous as she slayed in her brown outfit. Although this is not the first time the songwriter has dazzled with a look that is not typically associated with gospel musicians.

Fans and social media users couldn't stop gushing and gave varying opinions on what they truly thought of the latest change in her style.

Watch the Instagram video of Diana Asamoah in heavy makeup and blonde hair below:

Diana Asamoah's blonde hair sparks reactions

After watching the video of Diana Asamoah, social media users took to the comments section to drop messages for the gospel singer. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh collated:

Hollywood Kint wrote:

"She said she has rejected the pleasures of the world, but she realised she is missing a lot..lol so she embraced the pleasures... she is looking good though."

Rich Uriel wrote:

"You people are lying to her. I was admiring the makeup until I saw her hair. It's okay, but not on her. Please, black or another colour slightly matching the dress would have done her some good, I think. And what did she do to her lips? Aw, God! Mama Dee, why?"

Adu Gyamfi Pearl wrote:

"Admiring her until she did her lips like that, Mama is so hilarious."

Rock Storm wrote:

"If your mum can't rock a blonde wig, you have no right hating on this gorgeous woman! She sure looks great."

Maame Joanna wrote:

"Ma b) wo din na mafr3 wo eii Mama Diana and her spout."

Dr Aiduenu wrote:

"The thing she did with her lips, I'm out."

Watch the TikTok video of Diana Asamoah retracting her words below:

Ghanaian singer Diana Asamoah retracts her controversial statement about makeup.

Diana Asamoah retracts claims about makeup

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Diana Asamaoah retracted her negative comments about make-up.

The gospel music sensation had previously claimed that wearing makeup and fashionable dresses is a secular way of living, deviating from gospel teachings.

She later came out to say that she no longer sees doing that as a sin, claiming she had realised that it is the heart that matters and not people's way of dressing

