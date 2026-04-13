Popular TikToker and a die-hard NPP supporter, Sheedon, has finally detailed what she did that triggered her recent assault from her younger sister

She had earlier come out to accuse her sister of pouring parazone on her, claiming her sister is to be blamed if anything happened to her

The narration has caused a stir on social media, with Ghanaians sharing their thoughts on the assault, and some asking her to call the police to arrest her sister

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TikToker and Bawumia supporter Sheedon has given a blow-by-blow account of what led to her recent assault by her younger sister.

TikToker Sheedon explains what transpired between herself and her younger sister that triggered her reported assault. Image credit: @sheedon

Source: Facebook

In a recent video which surfaced on April 11, 2026, she put Ghanaians on notice that her sibling should be held legally responsible if anything happened to her.

The video, making the rounds on social media, showed Sheedon, who vigorously campaigned for the NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 presidential elections, claiming that her younger sister had been beating her regularly.

According to her, despite their age difference, her sister had been taking advantage of her diminutive stature to assault her at home for a long time now.

She noted that she had decided to speak publicly because the situation had reached a point where she could no longer stay silent.

The Bawumia supporter alleged that her sister had poured parazone (bleach) into her face and hit her with a pestle moments before she recorded the video.

The Facebook video of Sheedon speaking about her assault is below:

Sheedon explains cause of assault

Speaking in a follow-up video, Sheedon explained the cause of her assault, claiming she had gone to fetch water for her personal use; however, her younger sister tried to use it for dishwashing, which she didn't agree to.

According to her, what started as a harmless confrontation became heated while she was trying to prevent her sibling from using her water, triggering the assault from her sister.

The NPP supporter Sheedon claimed that what triggered her to come out publicly to speak was when her sibling poured a parazone on her face. According to her, she feared for her life.

She also detailed how, to defend herself, she used a stick against herself.

"My sister and I fight a lot, but we usually make peace a few minutes after our misunderstanding. But that day, she wanted to use a bucket of water I had gone to fetch for my personal use for dishes, which I decided not to give her that liberty. She poured a washing powder on my face and made sure it entered my eyes. I wanted to retaliate, but because she was taller than me, I couldn't, but ended up hitting her leg with an available stick," she said.

She further explained that she wanted the Ghana Police Service to arrest her, but then she apologised, and she has reconsidered her earlier decision.

Sheedon's narration has triggered a stir on social media as Ghanaians shared mixed reactions.

The Facebook video of Sheedon is below:

Reactions to Sheedon's narration

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the account of Sheedon.

Haala wrote:

"You were not supposed to post it on social media because it is a normal misunderstanding that happens between 2 siblings."

Papdee wrote:

"She is the eldest, the junior sister should respect her."

Aduro wrote:

"That is your side of the story, let your sister come explain her side."

Tarah wrote:

"I said it’s family matter take it off social media, the noise is becoming too much."

TikToker Sheedon accuses her younger sister of assaulting her, causing outrage. Image credit: @sheedon

Source: Instagram

Sheedon jabs John Mahama over cocoa saga

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sheedon had blasted President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC over the cocoa saga.

Her video came after some farmers protested against the reduced cocoa prices, which have since caught the attention of many Ghanaians.

Sheedon’s political narrative sparked a massive reaction on social media, with some jabbing her while others supported her ideology.

Source: YEN.com.gh