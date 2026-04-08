Yehowa Adom Baiden shares her emotional journey through five miscarriages before finally giving birth

Her faith and a new gynaecologist were key to carrying her sixth pregnancy to term

Yehowa Adom named her children to reflect her journey of testimony, victory, and connection

Vasmine Asamoah Gyan, a Ghanaian lady who had several miscarriages before giving birth to her children, has shared her emotional journey and how she went through the ordeal.

Yehowa Adom Baiden, as she is known on Facebook, said she had five miscarriages within two and a half years after marriage.

Vasmine Asamoah Gyan, a Ghanaian lady, shares her emotional journey to childbirth. Photo credit: @vasmine.asamoahgyan

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Ghanaian journalist MzGee, the businesswoman said she miscarried all her first five pregnancies under similar circumstances.

Even though she did not understand what was happening, Yehowa Adom Baiden said she remained confident that she would carry her children in her arms one day.

She later started a new church where she learnt to build her faith, and then later found out she was pregnant for the sixth time after marriage.

According to Yehowa Adom, she changed her hospital and gynaecologist, just as a way of starting afresh. The new gynaecologist made some recommendations which helped her carry the baby to term.

Even though at the fifth month, she nearly lost the baby, Yehowa Adom said the doctors did all within their power to ensure that the baby was safe.

She was then admitted to the hospital until she delivered her child. According to her, this meant that she stayed in the hospital for four months.

Yehowa Adom gave birth to a girl and named her Adansie, which means testimony. She subsequently gave birth to two other children and named them Nkunim, meaning victory, and Semenhyia, which translates to 'if we had never met.'

The mother of three said she was grateful to God for blessing him with three children despite her ordeals. She also expressed deep gratitude to her husband and other relations who stood by her during such trying moments of her life.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Netizens comment on woman's miscarriage story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by MzGee on YouTube. Read them below:

@Grace_love-e5l said:

"She was my senior in SHS. She was the sweetest person, and I admired her so much ❤. God continue to bless you, auntie, ❤."

@hannahtetteh7313 wrote:

"Thank you very much for these interviews. I have never missed a single episode. I will share my testimony soon. My sister even calls me a “gynea” because I know and understand almost every experience and process involved in childbirth."

@abigailamo-tweneboah6956 said:

"My International Women that ❤...Solid paa."

@PraiseDimple wrote:

"Her nails are givingggg❤."

@sallydivina-u5f said:

"We still have some good parents in addition to me🤣🤣🤣."

Source: YEN.com.gh