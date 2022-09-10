Kumawood actress Louisa Adinkra's age, husband, career, enstoolment

Actress Louisa Adinkra came into the spotlight less than a decade ago. She has consistently given a shout-out to her fans and anyone who helped her to get to where she is today. Her recent enstoolment cemented her special spot in her fans' hearts.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Photo: @louisa_adinkra on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Louisa Adinkra is an actress and astute businesswoman. She is the chief executive officer of Louisakloset, a fashion brand, and an entertainment brand called Louad Entertainment. Additionally, she is a family woman and mother of two children and manages her professional success along with her home.

Profile summary

Full name Louisa Adinkra Gender Female Place of birth Dormaa, Brong Ahafo Region, Ghana Current residence Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Husband Yaw Frimpong Children Two Profession Actress, businesswoman Louisa Adinkra's Instagram @louisa_adinkra

Louisa Adinkra's bio

Little or nothing is known about this besides her date of birth, making it hard to determine Louisa Adinkra's age. But according to her Instagram page, she celebrates her birthday on the 1st of July.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The same goes for her upbringing and information about her parents and siblings, which she scarcely talks about. However, her place of origin has been confirmed to be in Dormaa, Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana.

Career

The timeline of Louisa Adinkra as an actress in Kumawood has spanned over five years, and so far, she has recorded amazing feats. She has been in movies with industry veterans like Lil Win, Kwaku Manu, Kyeiwaa, Nana Ama Mcbrown Agya Koo, Naana Hayford Domfeh and Akrobeto.

Louisa Adinkra's husband and children

Kumawood actress Louisa Adinkra is married to Yaw Frimpong; they have been together for more than five years. Louisa Adinkra's husband is a Ghanaian footballer who used to ply his trade with Asante Kotoko in Kumasi and TP Mazembe of Congo. He now plays in the United Soccer League for the Phoenix Rising.

Frimpong has made so much from his footballing career, but the actress insists that this was not the case when she met him about seven years ago. Instead, she claimed that he was just a footballer getting a miserly paycheck of about 500 Ghanaian Cedis, the same amount that her rich ex-boyfriend set aside for her weekly gifts whenever she visited.

The Kumawood actress went further in her retort to silence the people who think she married her husband because of money by claiming that she had to sell her car to bring herself to Yaw Frimpong's level when she met him. According to her, she did this because her current husband never owned a car at the time.

The marriage between these lovebirds has continued to blossom. They now have two kids: a girl and another boy delivered on 9th March 2019. In other news, one of her male colleagues in the industry, Kofi Adjorlorlo, has been on her case. He even proclaimed his undying love for her on air during an interview.

Photo: @louisa_adinkra on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The producer and actor insist that he is ready to marry her and share four children with her if her family consents, even though he knows his love interest is happily married with kids.

Louisa Adinkra's enstoolment

Her popularity is not limited to her status as a television celebrity but is also a force to be reckoned with in her community. She was enstooled as the Donpem Hemaa of Dormaa, bagging the stool name Nana Yaa Kyiraa sometime in May 2022. Several of her fellow actors and actresses in the industry attended the event. Also, she received several congratulatory messages through her social media pages.

Fast facts about Louisa Adinkra

Where does Louisa Adinkra come from? The actress hails from Dormaa, Brong Ahafo Region in Ghana. How many children does Louisa Adinkra have? She is blessed with a boy and a girl. Who is Louisa Adinkra's husband? The actress is married to Yaw Frimpong, a Ghanaian footballer. What is Louisa Adinkra's age? The actress's age is unknown, but she celebrates her birth date on 1st July. Is Louisa Adinkra on social media? Yes, she has a verified Instagram account with close to 80,000 followers at the time of writing. When did Louisa Adinkra's enstoolment take place? The actress was enstooled as the Nana Yaa KYIRAA of Dompem Ahenenanaa Hemaa in May 2022.

Louisa Adinkra has not relented on her laurels despite the success she has amassed since she became part of the Ghanaian movie industry. She enjoys the love of her husband, Yaw Frimpong, and her two kids.

Ghana's entertainment industry is blessed with talents. As published on Yen.com.gh, some of these actors earn more than others because they have honed their acting skills.

Who is the richest Kumawood actor, and how much is he worth? The post discusses all you need to know about the richest actors and their current net worth.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh